Christmas is coming, which means councils in Hertfordshire will change the day their teams collect the bins.

Christmas Day and New Year’s Day both fall on a Monday in 2023.

Boxing Day falls on Tuesday, December 26.

Hertfordshire’s 10 district and borough councils have different recycling rules and how you should separate your waste.

You can check your local authority’s website for detailed instructions.

Most plain wrapping paper is recyclable and you can put it in with your scrap paper.

You can also take it to one of Hertfordshire County Council’s 16 recycling centres.

Foil-based, plastic-coated and glittery paper might not be recyclable, so it should go in the residual “black bag” bin.

Remember, batteries contain hazardous materials and are a fire risk in the bin.

Instead, you can safely recycle them at county recycling centres and local battery recycling points in shops and supermarkets.

Hertfordshire County Council recycling centres are shut on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, so be sure to check the opening times online before you set out.

Here’s a guide to holiday season bin collections in each Hertfordshire borough:

Broxbourne

Including Broxbourne, Cheshunt, Hoddesdon and Waltham Cross.

Christmas comes early in Broxbourne. If your usual collection falls on a Monday, this year’s December 25 (Christmas Day) bin collection round will take place on Saturday, December 23.

For the rest of the week – between Boxing Day (Tuesday, December 26) and Friday, December 29 – collections will take place one day later than scheduled.

The Monday collection due on New Year’s Day (January 1) will also take place one day later – on Tuesday, January 2.

If your collection is due on Tuesday, January 2, Broxbourne Borough Council says: “Please set out any containers due for collection on January 2 by 6am, and leave them out on the boundary of your property or at your usual collection point until 4pm on Wednesday, January 3.”

Normal rounds resume on Wednesday, January 3.

Dacorum

Including Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted, Kings Langley and Tring.

Christmas comes early in Dacorum. If your usual collection falls on a Monday, this year’s December 25 (Christmas Day) bin collection round will take place on Saturday, December 23.

Collections for the remainder of the holiday season will take place one day later than usual.

For example, the Tuesday collection due on Boxing Day (December 26) will take place on Wednesday, December 27.

Normal rounds resume on Monday, January 8.

East Herts

Including Hertford, Bishop’s Stortford, Buntingford, Sawbridgeworth and Ware.

Last week of December – If your normal collection takes place between Monday and Thursday, your bins will be collected two days later than usual. For example, rounds due on Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day) will take place on Wednesday, December 27.

Collections due on Friday, December 29 will take place on Tuesday, January 2.

First week of January – If your normal collection takes place between Monday and Thursday, your bins will be collected two days later than usual. For example, rounds due on Monday, January 1 (New Year’s Day) will take place on Wednesday, January 3.

Collections due on Friday, January 5 will take place on Monday, January 8.

Second week of January – Collections will take place one day later than usual. For example, rounds due on Friday, January 12 will take place on Saturday, January 13.

Normal schedules resume on Monday, January 15.

Hertsmere

Including Borehamwood, Bushey and Potters Bar.

Hertsmere bin collection rounds will be rescheduled:

Normal collection Revised collection Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day) Wednesday, December 27 Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day) Wednesday, December 27 or Thursday 28 Wednesday, December 27 Thursday, December 28 or Friday 29 Thursday, December 28 Friday, December 29 Friday, December 29 Friday, December 29 or Saturday 30 Monday, January 1 (New Year’s Day) Tuesday, January 2 Tuesday, January 2 Wednesday, January 3 Wednesday, January 3 Thursday, January 4 Thursday, January 4 Friday, January 5 Friday, January 5 Friday, January 5 or Saturday 6

If two dates are shown, Hertsmere Borough Council says collections could take place on either day, so leave your bin out on the first day and take it in once it’s been emptied.

Normal rounds resume on Monday, January 8.

North Herts

Including Letchworth, Hitchin, Knebworth and Royston.

Last week of December – If your normal collection takes place between Monday and Thursday, your bins will be collected two days later than usual. For example, rounds due on Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day) will take place on Wednesday, December 27.

Collections due on Friday, December 29 will take place on Tuesday, January 2.

First week of January – If your normal collection takes place between Monday and Thursday, your bins will be collected two days later than usual. For example, rounds due on Monday, January 1 (New Year’s Day) will take place on Wednesday, January 3.

Collections due on Friday, January 5 will take place on Monday, January 8.

Second week of January – Collections will take place one day later than usual. For example, rounds due on Friday, January 12 will take place on Saturday, January 13.

Normal schedules resume on Monday, January 15.

St Albans

Including St Albans, Harpenden, London Colney and Redbourn.

Last week of December – If your normal collection takes place between Monday and Thursday, your bins will be collected two days later than usual. For example, rounds due on Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day) will take place on Wednesday, December 27.

Collections due on Friday, December 29 will take place on Tuesday, January 2.

First week of January – If your normal collection takes place between Monday and Thursday, your bins will be collected two days later than usual. For example, rounds due on Monday, January 1 (New Year’s Day) will take place on Wednesday, January 3.

Collections due on Friday, January 5 will take place on Monday, January 8.

Second week of January – Collections will take place one day later than usual. For example, rounds due on Friday, January 12 will take place on Saturday, January 13.

Normal schedules resume on Monday, January 15.

Stevenage

Christmas comes early in Stevenage. If your usual collection falls on a Monday, this year’s December 25 (Christmas Day) bin collection round will take place on Saturday, December 23.

Collections for the remainder of the holiday season will take place one day later than usual.

Normal rounds resume on Monday, January 8.

Three Rivers

Including Rickmansworth, Abbots Langley and Chorleywood.

Three Rivers District Council will not collect bins on Christmas Day (Monday, December 25), Boxing Day (Tuesday, December 26) or New Year’s Day (Monday, January 1).

If your collection is due on Mondays, both collections will take place on Tuesday, January 2, when waste teams will take a maximum two extra bin bags per house.

If your collection is due on Tuesdays, both collections will take place on Wednesday, January 3, when waste teams will take a maximum two extra bin bags per house.

Collections due between Wednesday, December 27 and Friday, December 29 will take place on the normal day.

Collections due between Wednesday, January 3 and Friday, January 5 will take place one day later than the usual schedule.

Normal rounds resume on Monday, January 8.

Watford

Christmas comes early in Watford. If your usual collection falls on a Monday, this year’s December 25 (Christmas Day) bin collection round will take place on Saturday, December 23.

Collections for the remainder of the holiday season will take place one day later than usual.

Normal rounds resume on Monday, January 8.

Welwyn Hatfield

Including Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield, Cuffley and Welwyn.

Welwyn Hatfield bin rounds will be rescheduled:

Normal collection Revised collection Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day) Wednesday, December 27 2 days later Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day) Thursday, December 28 2 days later Wednesday, December 27 Friday, December 29 2 days later Thursday, December 28 Tuesday, January 2 5 days later Friday, December 29 Wednesday, January 3 5 days later Monday, January 1 (New Year’s Day) Thursday, January 4 3 days later Tuesday, January 2 Friday, January 5 3 days later Wednesday, January 3 Saturday, January 6 3 days later Thursday, January 4 Monday, January 8 4 days later Friday, January 5 Tuesday, January 9 4 days later Monday, January 8 Wednesday, January 10 2 days later Tuesday, January 9 Thursday, January 11 2 days later Wednesday, January 10 Friday, January 12 2 days later Thursday, January 11 Saturday, January 13 2 days later Friday, January 12 Monday, January 15 3 days later Monday, January 15 Tuesday, January 16 1 day later Tuesday, January 16 Wednesday, January 17 1 day later Wednesday, January 17 Thursday, January 18 1 day later Thursday, January 18 Friday, January 19 1 day later Friday, January 19 Saturday, January 20 1 day later