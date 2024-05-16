Hertfordshire councillors agree proposals to allocate £6.17million from government fund

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Struggling families in Hertfordshire will receive a further £75 in school holiday supermarket vouchers

The voucher scheme is at the heart of a package of measures that will be funded, until September, through the Hertfordshire County Council’s £6.17m allocation from the government’s Household Support Fund (HSF).

It will mean families with children eligible for benefits-related free school meals will receive a £15 voucher in the May half term and £60 over the summer.

The funding will also be used to support the Welfare Assistance Scheme which offers vouchers to help with food and energy costs.

And it will be allocated to support foodbanks, as well as groups that include the homeless, pensioners and those with learning difficulties and disabilities.

Since October 2021, the county council has received more than £30m in grants from the HSF. But it is anticipated the fund will end in September.

At the meeting, cabinet members welcomed the £6.17m allocation but expressed concern about the end of the fund.

Deputy council leader and executive member for children, young people and families Cllr Fiona Thomson said: “Since 2021 the Household Support Fund has enabled the council to meet demand for support across the county, over and above our core provision.

“And we are very grateful to DWP, to the government, for this grant.”

She highlighted plans for £3m to be allocated to support school holiday supermarket vouchers for families receiving free school meals, which also includes £30 vouchers issued at Easter.

She pointed to the £1.5m for the Welfare Assistance Scheme, which is available to those in low income households to help with energy and food.

She highlighted the £550k in support for food banks and energy support – and £200k support for homeless persons and survivors of domestic abuse.

She also recognised the planned support for care leavers and over 19s, and for pensioners on low incomes.

But – with the anticipated end of the HSF – she said a further report would follow that would outline “transition plans” for the programme of support.

She said they were aware that this was the “last tranche of funding”.

And she said she had written TWICE to the Secretary of State “outlining the need for this government to continue funding post-September”.“This is critically important to enable us to support our most vulnerable residents,” she said.

Meanwhile Cllr Phil Bibby said: “It’s very important we try and continue this funding with the present government or a new government

“It’s welcome that we get this continued funding, but there there is a cut-off time. It’s time-limited.

“I am sure the beneficiaries will be delighted. But if they don’t receive these funds in future they might struggle. I am sure they will struggle.

“People tend to get used to this sort of funding and therefore it is up to us to make sure it continues.”

And leader of the council Cllr Richard Roberts said he was really pleased that Cllr Thomson had written to the Secretary of State so they could understand what happens in September

The proposed spending plan for the latest allocation from the HSF was backed by the meeting of the cabinet.