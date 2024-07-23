Hertfordshire Council plans to cut 400 jobs in 'unprecedented' cost-cutting measure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hertfordshire County council chiefs have published proposals to slash around 400 jobs by the end of the year – as part of a review designed to cut running costs by more than £16m a year.

The proposals – identified as part of the council’s ‘organisational resourcing programme’ – include up to 242 redundancies and the removal of 150 ‘vacant’ posts.

But – as part of a ‘redesign’ of council services – they also include plans to create 99 new roles.

Overall it has been estimated that the proposed staffing changes could result in annual savings of around £12.3m – with further efficiencies of £2.47m also identified.

Hertfordshire County Council

On Monday (29 July) the proposals will be presented to a meeting of the county council’s employment committee.

And councillors will be asked to agree a process that could see the changes implemented by the end of the year.

Council chiefs have previously said that they would avoid compulsory redundancies “wherever possible”.

Nevertheless a report published in advance of the meeting says it is “inevitable” that involuntary redundancies will need to be made.

In pointing to the need for the changes, the report highlights the council’s financial position.

To deliver a balanced budget in 2024/25, it says, the council will have to make £46m of savings.

And, it says, “unprecedented steps are required to maintain and improve services, while continuing to balance the books”.

“The council must take proactive measures now to make sure the organisation is set up financially and operationally for the long-term,” says the report.

“Change is now very much a way of life in local government.”

The emerging plans have resulted from an ‘organisational resourcing programme’, that has been looking at council staffing – as well as technology and buildings – since January.

According to the report published in advance of the meeting, the planned changes would consolidate similar functions within the council and make ‘structures’ and ‘delivery’ more consistent.

And as well as helping the county council to make “significant savings” and “modernise”, it says they would make the organisation “even more efficient, effective and affordable”.

Planned changes, says the report, include bringing together ‘business support’ activities – including the automation and integration of systems to improve processes and ‘reduce manual effort’.

They also include a new council structure that removes duplication of roles across the organisation with clear accountabilities

According to the report, up to 120.8 posts could be made redundant in adult care services with a further 26.9 vacant posts removed – alongside the creation of 60 new roles.

And these changes, according to the report, would result in potential annual savings to the council of just over £4m.

Around £3.8m potential savings are highlighted, from the removal of 50.3 vacant posts and 52.7 occupied posts in the resources directorate – where 5.9 new roles would be created.

And in children’s services there are plans for the equivalent of 37.7 occupied posts and 21.5 vacant posts to be removed – alongside the creation of 20 new roles – resulting in savings of around £1.9m.

Elsewhere staffing changes to ‘growth and environment’ – including the removal of 5.4 occupied roles, 11 vacant roles and the creation of 8.6 new roles – are set to save almost £497k.

And in community protection savings of £528k are set to result from the removal of 18.2 roles – two of which are vacant – and the creation of five new roles.

Further efficiencies of £568k in children’s services, £899k in growth and environment and just over £1m in resources have also been identified, according to the report.

These efficiencies are said to be ‘mainly workforce related’ but they are not detailed in the public report.

According to the report consultation on the plans would run from August to December – with implementation planned from December onwards.

In an earlier drive to reduce costs, the council has moved the vast majority of staff from its landmark headquarters at County Hall, in Hertford.

And it has already implemented a ‘recruitment prioritisation’ policy, freezing recruitment to all but essential roles.