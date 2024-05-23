Hertfordshire council officials looking at how many affected by blood scandal and measures being implemented

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Public health officials in Hertfordshire are looking at the number of people in the county who have been affected by the infected blood scandal, it has emerged.

Earlier this week (Monday May 20) Sir Brian Langstaff published his infected blood inquiry report.

And on Tuesday (May 21) the issue was raised at a meeting of Hertfordshire County Council by Labour Cllr Asif Khan, who asked how many Hertfordshire residents had been affected and what measures were being implemented locally.

In response, executive member for public health and community safety Cllr Morris Bright said director of public health Sarah Perman was already working on figures locally.

Officials discussed looking into numbers at a recent meeting.

And he said the issue would be discussed at the next meeting of the public health and community safety cabinet panel.

In the wake of the inquiry findings, Cllr Khan also asked – ‘given the significant breach of trust resulting from the infected blood scandal’ – what steps could be taken to restore confidence in the health care system.

And he highlighted the ‘wild conspiracy theories’ – which came on top of those conspiracies relating to covid.

In response, Cllr Bright said it was important not to allow conspiracies to overtake common sense and the real life experience of people, when it comes to the National Health Service.

Pointing specifically to falling vaccination levels, he highlighted the new ‘health bus’, which he said was going out into areas where people were concerned.

But he also suggested that that public health officials were looking at the way they presented their services more widely.

“[…] one of the things that Sarah Perman has been working on is not just a review of staff, but a review of the way we present ourselves and the way we get our message across,” he said.

“And that is hugely important, because people get fatigued. […] People don’t read messages any more – so we have to find another way.

“But I do agree it is particularly worrying that people see the news and say, ‘ah that’s what we said all along’.