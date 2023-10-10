Hertfordshire Council concerned about residents potentially trapped in Israel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hertfordshire County councillors paused for ‘silence and reflection’ to consider Hertfordshire residents who may be trapped in Israel – or directly involved in the situation there.

County council leader, Councillor Richard Roberts, highlighted the ongoing situation at the start of a meeting of the cabinet on Monday (9 October).

“The first thing I would like to say is to reflect for a moment on the atrocities that have taken place in Israel,” he said.

“It is on all our minds at the moment.

“Reading and hearing and seeing what has happened over the last couple of days is almost unimaginable. And the situation, if anything, is escalating.

“Our thoughts are with all of those involved in that conflict.”

Councillor Roberts then referenced Hertfordshire residents who ‘may well’ be trapped in Israel or directly involved in what has happened.

And he asked those at the meeting to stand in ‘a moment of silence and reflection while we consider those from our county’.

“Although there is little confirmation yet, we are very concerned about some Hertfordshire residents who may well be trapped in Israel – and Hertfordshire residents may well have been directly involved in what has happened,” he said.