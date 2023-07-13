News you can trust since 1858
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Hemel MP reflects on major issues ahead of summer recess - including housing and homelessness

the MP said is pleased by significant progress on Government housing targets
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Jul 2023, 16:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 16:53 BST

As MPs break up for the summer, Hemel Hempstead MP Sir Mike Penning has reflected on the major issues of the past year.

Housing has been the main concern flooding his inbox.

To tackle the need for more homes, the Government set the ambition of building 300,000 homes per year by the mid-2020s. Although, the pandemic has had an impact, the MP said he was pleased that, across 2021 and 2022, about 233,000 homes were supplied – a significant increase on the 125,000 in 2013, demonstrating progress.

Sir Mike Penning has been supporting with issues such as housing and homelessness. Image submitted.Sir Mike Penning has been supporting with issues such as housing and homelessness. Image submitted.
Sir Mike Penning has been supporting with issues such as housing and homelessness. Image submitted.
Most Popular

Sir Penning added: “There are a number of actions the Government is taking and can take. There are already incentives for local authorities and house builders, discounts for first-time buyers and shared ownership schemes that all play a part in helping ensure everyone has a home and as many as possible own their own home.

“Locally, I am pleased to see a number of new council housing developments underway or have recently been completed.

“The Government also needs to ensure our planning departments are properly funded and resourced.”

The MP also mentioned his support to the recent launch of Op FORTITUDE – a helpline to support homeless veterans into supported housing.

He explained: “This is part of the Government’s promise to end veteran homelessness and ensure the UK is the best place in the world to be a veteran.

“This helpline is part of a two-year £8.55 million programme to end veteran rough sleeping. No veteran should be sleeping rough.”

Homeless veterans or those at risk of homelessness can contact the helpline on 0800 952 0774.

Related topics:Mike PenningMPsHemel HempsteadGovernment