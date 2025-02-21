Hemel Hempstead man prosecuted for leaving excessive rubbish on his driveway

A man from Hemel Hempstead was prosecuted in court for not removing rubbish from his driveway.

At a court hearing earlier this year, Jonathan Metcalf of The Flags, Hemel Hempstead, was ordered to pay £2,799.84 by magistrates.

Metcalf, did not attend the hearing, where Dacorum Borough Council argued he had breached a Community Protection Notice, issued under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

A court heard, that staff representing the council regularly visited Metcalf’s home who believed the rubbish on his driveway could attract vermin. It was also argued that Metcalf’s waste was bothering people in the neighbourhood.

The resident ignored multiple requests to remove the rubbish

Dacorum Borough council has revealed its officers issued Metcalf with a Community Protection Notice on 14 August, 2024, after he would not engage with them.

Metcalf ignored the council’s instructions which led to the authority taking legal action against him. He did not attend this year’s hearing so the magistrates made their decision without his input.

After reviewing the evidence, magistrates found Metcalf guilty of all offences. The court heard that Metcalf had breached a previous CPN and that a closure order had previously been given by police to shut down the address, and that anti-social behaviour had been reported at the property.

Councillor Robin Bromham said: “It is a great pity that Mr Metcalf did not comply with the Community Protection Notice (CPN) and tidy the area before the Court decided to issue this Compensation Order. However, Dacorum Borough Council will use the means available to keep our neighbourhoods clean and safe.”