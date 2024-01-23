Hemel Hempstead categorised as battle ground seat for general election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The move follows the Boundary Commission Review in 2023, which removed Conservative strongholds in Watling, Kings Langley and Flamsted from the constituency. According to UK Labour Polling Report Labour are pulling ahead of the Conservatives in Hemel with 41.4% of the vote with the Conservatives on 41.1% and the Liberal Democrats trailing at 11.4%.

As a result, Labour activists from all over Eastern Region are due to attend a ‘Campaign Boot Camp’ in Bovingdon on 4th February, organised by Labour nationally, which will see canvassers fan out across the constituency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Battleground seats typically receive extra support for local campaigning based on the number of former Conservative voters identifying as switchers who intend to vote Labour at the next election. The announcement demonstrates that Labour nationally is confident that local candidate, David Taylor, has a good chance of winning the seat.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

In 2005 Hemel Hempstead was the third most marginal seat in the country with Mike Penning winning, after a recount, by just 499 votes. Labour have previously won the seat in 1974, 1997 and 2001.

David Taylor, Labour’s Parliamentary Candidate for Hemel Hempstead, said:

"Time and again voters on the doorstep tell me they want change. But if you want change you need to vote for it. The Conservatives have been in power for 14 years and we've got little to show for it except for higher taxes and prices and broken public services. I will be proud to support a Labour government that will put people first, grow the economy and return trust to politics."

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am delighted that Hemel Hempstead has been designated a battleground seat but there will be no complacency and I pledge to fight for every single vote and the honour to serve the people of Hemel Hempstead.”