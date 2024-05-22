Hemel councillor re-elected as Herts County Council chairman after 'great year' in charge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conservative Councillor Terry Douris has been re-elected as chairman of Hertfordshire County Council for a second year.

The chairman acts as the county council’s civic and ceremonial representative, as well as chairing meetings of the full council.

And Councillor Douris – who represents the Bridgwater division, in Hemel Hempstead – was unanimously re-elected at the annual meeting of the council on Tuesday (21 May).

Nominating Councillor Douris for the role, Conservative leader of the council Councillor Richard Roberts said he couldn’t thank Councillor Douris enough for “following on the tradition of exemplary relationship between ourselves and the civic realm”.

And seconding the unopposed nomination was deputy leader of the council Councillor Fiona Thomson, who praised Councillor Douris as “a wonderful ambassador for Hertfordshire”.

“He has carried out his duties with charm and decorum; visiting night shelters, attending scout parades, civic services and most recently acting as master of ceremonies at our care leaver covenant signing,” said Councillor Thomson.

“Hugely respected across the county, Terry has chaired meetings in his own unique style – keeping us in check when needed, with his fairness and impartiality. And I’m pleased to second this nomination.”

Following the election Councillor Douris thanked councillors for their “vote of confidence”.

And he said: “I have had a great year. I intend to continue in the format of promoting the county council and the county.

“Because we are hugely fortunate, I think, to live, work, play and do business in Hertfordshire – and we should never forget that.”

Councillor Douris said Hertfordshire was a “great county” and a “county of opportunity”.

At the same meeting Conservative Councillor Lesley Greensmyth – who represents the Goffs Oak and Bury Green divisions – was re-elected as vice-chairman of the council.

Making the nomination, Councillor Roberts said he thought she had done an “excellent job”.

And Councillor Thomson said she had been hugely supportive of Councillor Douris, a wonderful community champion and she said her record of public service was well known.