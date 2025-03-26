Ground-breaking report shows 'shocking' number of rough sleeping women in Hertfordshire

A ground-breaking survey has highlighted the “shocking” number of women who are ‘sleeping rough’ in Hertfordshire.

With homeless women less likely to bed down in parks or shop doorways, their “rough sleeping” can be harder to spot.

And previous government figures – compiled in 2023 – have put the number of women “rough sleeping” in the county as low as nine.

But officials in Hertfordshire have conducted their own survey, as part of the national ‘Women’s Rough Sleeping Census 2024’.

Hertfordshire County Council

Over a seven-day period they made contact with 51 women who reported that they had ‘rough slept’ within the previous three months.

And even that may only be a fraction of the whole picture – with services across the county reporting 107 of their clients having slept rough in the same three month period.

Annette Miles, the county council’s project lead for the census – which was conducted last September – says the number of women found to be sleeping rough was “shocking”.

And she hopes the data will be a wake-up call, highlighting the need to focus on women’s specialist services.

“Prior to the survey the only official data we really had was from the Rough Sleeping Data Snapshot for 2023 – known as ‘The Count’,” said Annette Miles.

“Anecdotally we knew the figure was going to be higher. We were shocked that it was as high as it was.”

Annette says that some of the information shared about where the women had slept rough was “particularly difficult to hear”.

“We heard experiences of women staying in A&E waiting rooms, sleeping indoors in public spaces or walking around all night,” she said.

“Some women reported sleeping in cars – or on streets. Someone said they had slept in a bin. It was quite strong and shocking.

“And we know anecdotally that women who are homeless are at higher risk of exploitation and there is a risk there.

“I hope this is a kind of wake-up call.

“[…] I would hope this opens people’s eyes a bit . Women experience homelessness, but in a different way to men.”

Recommendations drawn-up by the council following the census include the need for a drive to develop “gender informed approaches” in the county.

They also include the need for early intervention for women at risk of rough sleeping and an increase in the number of safe single- gender accommodation options.

And they point to the need to encourage partnership and referral pathways between domestic abuse, health and drug and alcohol services to improve support for homeless women.

Officials in Hertfordshire undertook the work as part of the ‘Women’s Rough Sleeping Census 2024’, between September 23 and 29 last year (2024).

Fifty-one women reported having slept rough in the previous three months.

But only 25 agreed to offer further information about the frequency of their rough sleeping and the places they stayed or went.

Of the 25 that answered all the questions 16 had rough slept for fewer than 30 nights in the previous three months – with eight reporting that they had done so for 30 nights or more.

Eleven of those women reported “sleeping rough” on the street. And 11 of the women reported that they had “rough slept” in other outdoor locations, which the survey says can include a car, a garage or a tent, a bus shelter or a bin.

A smaller number of women – that the LDRS has been asked not to specify – reported rough sleeping in indoor public spaces – which the survey says could include a squat, a stairwell, a McDonald’s, a bus or train station or on a bus or train.

Meanwhile a number of women reported that they had slept in a car and others said they had walked around all night.

During the same period some of the women reported that they has spent time staying with a relative, friend or acquaintance.

And some reported stays in temporary accommodation such as a night shelter, B&B, hotel or temporary accommodation, homelessness hostel or supported housing.

Of the 25 women who responded to the questions, 14 reported rough sleeping at some point in the previous month and a further 10 within the previous three months.

Most of the women had stayed in four or fewer locations in the previousthree months.

And most of the women had spent at least one night in an indoor location over the three-month time period.

Back in 2023, the government’s Rough Sleeping Data Snapshot highlighted just nine women who were found to be rough sleeping in the county.

According to the council’s report the snapshot survey definition includes only ‘those sleeping or about to bed down in open air locations and other places including tents and makeshift shelters’.

Unlike other surveys the latest census recognises that ‘rough sleeping’ for women can mean staying on the move – walking all night, moving locations, or riding on public transport.

And it recognises that rough sleeping may be interspersed with other forms of dangerous homelessness.