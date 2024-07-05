Labour take seven Hertfordshire seats in General Election but Lid Dem's Daisy Cooper records most votes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seven of Hertfordshire’s 12 parliamentary constituencies were taken by Labour candidates in last night’s General Election.

The Conservatives – who had held all but one of the county’s seats until the election – kept just three.

And Liberal Democrats held on to St Albans, as well as winning neighbouring Harpenden and Berkhamsted.

Former Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps – who had been Defence Secretary in the last government – was among those to be ousted from their seats.

Labour won 7 Herts seats but Lib Dem's Daisy Cooper won the most votes of any candidate

Other Tories who stood but failed to win back their seats were Julie Marson, in Hertford and Stortford and Dean Russell in Watford.

And former Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami failed in his bid to win the Hitchin seat.

All three of those former Conservative seats were among the seven in Hertfordshire won by Labour candidates.

Conservative Gagan Mohindra was re-elected in South West Hertfordshire.

Oliver Dowden – who had served as Deputy Prime Minister in the last government – held on to Hertsmere.

And joining the trio of Conservatives to be elected last night is Lewis Cocking – who was elected to the Broxbourne seat formerly held by Charles Walker.

Across the county the seven seats taken by Labour candidates were Hemel Hempstead, Hertford and Stortford; Hitchin; North East Hertfordshire; Stevenage; Watford; and Welwyn Hatfield.

Liberal Democrat Daisy Cooper polled more votes than any other candidate in the county – securing 29,222 votes in St Albans.