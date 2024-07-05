General Election results confirmed from across Hertfordshire's 12 constituencies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents have been electing MPs in 12 constituencies, here is a round up of the results across Hertfordshire.

In Broxbourne the seat was held by Conservative Lewis Cocking, who is a county councillor and deputy police and crime commissioner.

He polled 15,810 votes – which was 36.8 per cet of the votes cast. But that’s 14,821 fewer than the 30,631 votes that were cast for previous Conservative MP Charles Walker, in 2019.

Coming second in the seat last night was Labour’s Catherine Deakin, who received 12,952 votes. And third was Reform UK’s Tom Holdsworth who got 8,782 votes.

Turnout in the constituency was 57.3 per cent of the 75,210 electorate. That’s lower than the 64.11 per cent turn out in the constituency 2019.

The new constituency of Harpenden and Berkhamsted – created through boundary changes – was won by the Liberal Democrats.

New MP Victoria Collins polled just over 50 per cent of the votes – with 27,282.

That’s 10,708 more votes than for the second placed Conservative candidate Nigel Gardner, who polled 16,574.

General Election

Meanwhile Reform UK candidate Saba Poursaeedi polled 4,245 votes and and Labour’s Zara Layne polled 4,061.

There were 72,242 residents registered to vote in the new constituency with a turnout of 75 per cent.

In Hemel Hempstead , Labour’s David Taylor took the seat previously held by Conservative Mike Penning, after polling 16,844 votes.

Conservative candidate Andrew Williams – who is a member of Dacorum Council and Hertfordshire County Council – came second, after receiving 11,987 votes.

And it was Reform UK candidate Noel Willcox who was third with 7,689 votes – which was 2593 more votes than the 5,096 that were cast for Liberal Democrat candidate Sammy-Barry Mears.

Turnout in the constituency was 62.23 per cent.

Labour’s Joshua Dean has been elected as the new MP in Hertford and Stortford – taking the seat away from previous Conservative MP Julie Marson.

Joshua polled 20,808 votes to won the seat. Julie Marson was placed second with 16,060 votes – but that was less than HALF of the 33,712 votes she received back in 2019.

Third placed in the constituency was Reform UK candidate John Bumicz, who polled 8,325 votes.

Green Party candidate John Cox polled 4,373 and Liberal Democrat Helen Rosemary 4,167.

Turnout in the Hertford and Stortford seat was 68.7 per cent.

In Hertsmere, former deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden held onto the constituency – after receiving 21,451 votes.

That was a 7,992 vote majority over second-placed Labour candidate Joshua Tapper, who polled 13,459 votes.

But it was significantly less than the 32,651 votes that he received back in 2019.

Last night it was Reform UK’s Darren Selkus who was third placed in the Hertsmere seat with 6,584 votes.

Turnout across the Hertsmere constituency was 65.6 per cent.

It was Labour candidate Alistair Strathern who was elected as the MP in new Hitchin constituency last night – after receiving 23,067 votes.

That was 8,109 more than Conservative Bim Afolami – who had been MP for the previous Hitchin and Harpenden constituency – who polled 14,958 votes.

Third placed in the constituency – which resulted from some boundary changes – was Reform UK candidate Charles Bunker, who received 6,760 votes.

Of the 75,877 eligible to vote in the constituency, turnout was recorded as 69.45 per cent.

In North East Hertfordshire, the seat previously held by Conservative Oliver Heald – who did not stand in this election – was taken by the Labour Party.

Labour candidate Chris Hinchliff won the seat with 18,358 votes – which was 1,923 more than Conservative candidate Nikki Da Costa.

Reform UK candidate Steve Adelantado was third placed after polling 8,462 votes.

There were 77,697 residents registered to vote in North East Hertfordshire in the election – turnout was 67.83 per cent.

Meanwhile deputy leader of the Liberal Democrat Party Daisy Cooper held on to her seat in St Albans – receiving more than half of all the votes cast.

Daisy Cooper received 29,222 votes in the election – more than any other candidate in Hertfordshire. .

In 2019 she had recorded a 6293 majority – but last night she increased that majority to 19,834.

Second placed in the St Albans seat was Conservative candidate James Spencer, who polled 9,388 votes. And third placed was Labour’s Sophia Adams Bhatti, who received 5,189 votes.

Turnout in the constituency was 71 per cent. The nuber of registered voters was 72,739.

South West Hertfordshire was one of just three Hertfordshire constituencies held by the Conservatives.

Gagan Mohindra was re-elected to the seat with 16,458 votes last night – 34.1 per cent of the votes cast.

Second placed in the election was Liberal Democrat Sally Symington, polled 12,002 votes – with Labour’s Alex Sufit third, with 9,637 votes.

There were 71,737 people registered to vote in the constituency – with a turnout of 67.4 per cent.

In Stevenage Labour’s Kevin Bonavia took the seat that had been previously held by Stephen McPartland, after receiving 17,698 votes.

Conservative candidate Alex Clarkson was second placed with 11,080 votes. And Reform’s Peter Hopper third, with 7,667.

In Watford Conservative MP Dean Russell failed to hold on to the seat – after being beaten by the Labour candidate.

Labour’s candidate Matt Turmaine received 15,708 votes – 4723 more than the 10,985 votes given to Russell.

And third placed in the Watford election was Ian Stotesbury, who received 7,577 votes.

In Welwyn Hatfield, Grant Shapps – who had been Defence Secretary in the last government – lost his seat.

He polled 16,078 votes – which was 11,316 less than in 2019.

And he was beaten by Labour candidate – and new Welwyn Hatfield MP – Andrew Lewin, who received 19,877 votes.