Former Dacorum Borough Council leader suspended following misconduct allegations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former leader of the Dacorum Borough Council has been suspended following misconduct allegations.

Dacorum Borough Council confirmed the suspension of Councillor Ron Tindall on Monday (29 July).

An investigation has been launched by the council to examine misconduct claims made against the politician, who was also the local Liberal Democrat Group leader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council spokesperson said: “Councillor Ron Tindall has been suspended from the Liberal Democrat Group at Dacorum Borough Council. This follows allegations of misconduct, which are currently being investigated through the internal procedures of the Council and the Liberal Democrat Group. Councillor Tindall will continue as an Independent councillor.”

Councillor Ron Tindall has been suspended

It was also confirmed that the councillor was resigning from his position as portfolio holder for people and transformation.

Dacorum Borough Council says it will not be commenting further on the allegations until it has completed its investigation.

Councillor Tindall was replaced by Councillor Adrian England in May, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May 2023, Councillor Tindall became the first new council leader in the borough for 24 years. His election was confirmed after the Liberal Democrats won a majority in Dacorum for the first time in the borough’s 50-year history.

Councillor Tindall has been a long-running ward councillor for the Adeyfield West area of Hemel Hempstead.

His party took 28 seats out of 51 in the most recent council elections.

Following the election results Councillor Tindal said to the BBC’s Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I would just like to say how much I respect the manner in which the leader of the opposition has conducted himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He always paid me the due respect when he was in office and I intend to do the same with him. I hope with our new Labour colleagues, we will have the same relationship.

“Dacorum is known right across Hertfordshire because we don’t indulge in the yah-boo politics. We get on and do the job.”

Ahead of his election Councillor Tindall promised to oversee “a new approach to housing” which prioritises brownfield land and housing figures for local needs.