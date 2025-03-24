Formal ‘notices of election’ published in Hertfordshire ahead of the county council elections
Members of the county council represent one of 78 different ‘divisions’ across the county.
They make decisions about the services provided by the county council – which include education, social services, highways and transport, public health and trading standards.
And they represent the interests of the people living in the division that they represent.
County councillors are not paid a salary for the role – but they can claim an allowance and other expenses to cover their costs.
On Friday (March 21) the ‘notices of election’ were published in Hertfordshire, by the Returning Officer Quentin Baker.
According to the notice, anyone who wants to stand for election to the county council now has until 4pm on April 2 to submit a nomination.
And in order to vote – according to the ‘notice of election’ – residents will have to register to vote by April 11.
Applications to vote can be made online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote
In order to vote at a polling station, registered voters must also take along photo ID, which could include a passport, driving licence, blue badge, national identity card or an identity card with a PASS mark.
And residents who do not have an accepted form of photo ID can now apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate.
According to the ‘notice of election’ any application for a Voter Authority Certificate must be made by 5pm on April 23 April.
- The current administration of the county council has had a Conservative majority.
At the time the ‘notice of election’ was published, 42 of the 78 divisions were held by Conservative councillors, 22 by Liberal Democrats, six by Labour, one by the Green Party, five Independents and one by a member of Reform UK.
The Hatfield North division was vacant.
