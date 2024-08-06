An eco-friendly waste company has been fined after its director admitted to fly-tipping in Hemel Hempstead.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday (31 July), at St Albans Magistrates Court, Eco Clear Waste Management Ltd of Hunton Bridge, Kings Langley pleaded guilty to the unauthorised deposit of controlled waste in Dodds Lane, Hemel Hempstead.

Its director was ordered to pay a total of £13,475, which consisted of a £10,000 fine, £1,159.73 costs, a victim surcharge of £2,000 and a compensation order of £316.09.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Albans Magistrates Court heard that on Friday 22 September 2023, waste was found dumped in a country lane near Grovehill. A Dacorum Borough Council official was sent to investigate the matter and discovered who had left the rubbish behind.

Waste found at at Dodds Lane, Hemel Hempstead

Dacorum Borough Council then confirmed that a company had been hired to remove and dispose of the rubbish. Despite numerous efforts, the company’s sole director failed to engage with officers so the matter was referred to Court.

Councillor Robin Bromham said: “Fly-tipping is atrocious and impacts our environment and wildlife. It is outrageous that a company with a waste carrier licence would be found to be dumping rubbish on our streets and lanes. We are working to get their licence revoked.

“Our Enforcement Officers will relentlessly pursue and prosecute those who seek profit by blighting towns and country lanes of Dacorum Borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please continue to check the licenses of waste carriers, details of which can be found on the Environment Agency website.”