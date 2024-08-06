Eco-friendly waste company fined for fly-tipping in Hemel Hempstead

By James Lowson
Published 6th Aug 2024

An eco-friendly waste company has been fined after its director admitted to fly-tipping in Hemel Hempstead.

On Wednesday (31 July), at St Albans Magistrates Court, Eco Clear Waste Management Ltd of Hunton Bridge, Kings Langley pleaded guilty to the unauthorised deposit of controlled waste in Dodds Lane, Hemel Hempstead.

Its director was ordered to pay a total of £13,475, which consisted of a £10,000 fine, £1,159.73 costs, a victim surcharge of £2,000 and a compensation order of £316.09.

St Albans Magistrates Court heard that on Friday 22 September 2023, waste was found dumped in a country lane near Grovehill. A Dacorum Borough Council official was sent to investigate the matter and discovered who had left the rubbish behind.

Waste found at at Dodds Lane, Hemel HempsteadWaste found at at Dodds Lane, Hemel Hempstead
Waste found at at Dodds Lane, Hemel Hempstead

Dacorum Borough Council then confirmed that a company had been hired to remove and dispose of the rubbish. Despite numerous efforts, the company’s sole director failed to engage with officers so the matter was referred to Court.

Councillor Robin Bromham said: “Fly-tipping is atrocious and impacts our environment and wildlife. It is outrageous that a company with a waste carrier licence would be found to be dumping rubbish on our streets and lanes. We are working to get their licence revoked.

“Our Enforcement Officers will relentlessly pursue and prosecute those who seek profit by blighting towns and country lanes of Dacorum Borough.

“Please continue to check the licenses of waste carriers, details of which can be found on the Environment Agency website.”

More information on waste removal can be found on the borough council’s website here.

