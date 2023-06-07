Dedicated former Hemel Hempstead councillor who received OBE dies aged 75

A long-serving Hemel Hempstead councillor who received an OBE in 2009, has died at the age of 75.

Ian Laidlaw-Dickson OBE passed away on Thursday (1 July), he spent 16 years representing Hemel Hempstead as a county councillor.

Councillor Laidlaw-Dickson was awarded an OBE for services to the police.

Hertfordshire County Council has announced the Hemel official’s death this afternoon. The council said it was “saddened” to hear of the official’s passing.

He represented Hemel Hempstead North East in county meetings from 1993 until 1997 and then Hemel Hempstead North West from 1997 until 2009.

Councillor Laidlaw-Dickson served on a number of committees and cabinet panels including, Corporate Strategies Panel, Policy and Resources, Resources Scrutiny, Investment and Property. He also served as Labour Group leader between 2005-09.

He was a member of Dacorum Council between 1979 to 1987 for Adeyfield East.

He was also a member of Herts Police Authority between 2005 and 2009 which he served as chairman for five years.

Born in Leighton Buzzard in 1948, he was a former BT manager, who devoted much of his time to voluntary work including, director of DENS 2010-22, director of Dacorum Council for voluntary service 2009-22 and as a trustee of Dacortium.