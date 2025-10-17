David Taylor MP encourages local schools to set up nurseries

• More children access best start as Labour confirms further 300 new or expanded nurseries next year. • Builds on success of roll out of 30-hours of government-funded childcare for working families in Hemel Hempstead. • Forms part of Labour’s Best Start strategy to make high-quality early years education more accessible and affordable.

David Taylor, MP for Hemel Hempstead, has called on schools in Hemel Hempstead to apply to become part of the next wave of new or expanded nurseries directly on primary school grounds, to make life easier for working parents, cutting down the school run and giving children a seamless start to their education.

It comes as Labour has confirmed over 4,000 extra school-based nursery places have been made available across England this month as a result of the government’s initial £37 million investment, vowing to tackle childcare cold spots in the next phase of the rollout.

Contributing to the vibrant childcare market with a range of options that suit all family’s needs, school-based nurseries offer children the opportunity to grow up and learn in a consistent environment all the way up to age 11, so they can continue to thrive in an environment they trust.

David Taylor and the Education Secretary

Amid the ongoing success of the first phase, Labour is going further and faster to tackle childcare cold spots to offer more choice for parents in Hemel Hempstead.

To assist Labour’s drive to give every child the best start in life, local MP David Taylor has invited local primary schools to bid for up to £150,000 funding from a £45 million pot to create a further 300 new or expanded best start school-based nurseries - offering up to 7,000 more places - from September 2026.

Labour’s second phase will prioritise quality bids from schools serving areas with childcare cold spots in some of the most disadvantaged communities, delivering thousands of new places for families who need them most.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “The change we have delivered for working people this September is just the beginning - through our Plan for Change we are determined to give more children the best start in life. “School-based nurseries offer a nurturing and stable environment for children that carries through into primary and helping hand for working parents tackling dual drop off. “Delivering more of these – under our Best Start umbrella - means more choice and convenience for parents, and more opportunities to fill the childcare cold spots impacting families most in need of that little extra support.”

MP for Hemel Hempstead, David Taylor, said: “I know from speaking with families across Hemel Hempstead childcare can put pressure on household finances. “That’s why Labour’s offer of 30 government-funded hours of childcare has already begun to make a massive difference to local parents – saving them £7,500 a year and giving children the best start.

“I’m so glad to see Labour doubling down and I’m inviting schools to join us in making high-quality early years education more accessible and affordable, boosting parents’ work choices and children's life chances.”

Making life easier for parents by reducing the pressures of the school run means they can keep working with confidence, earning more money and supporting wider economic growth, a priority in Labour’s Plan for Change.

This comes the same month as the Labour government delivered 30 hours of free childcare from age nine months to reception year, despite inheriting a pledge without a plan from the Conservatives.

Testament to the incredible work of providers and the Labour government, 9 in 10 parents are getting one of their three top choice nursery places. Alongside the Best Start school-based nurseries rollout, Labour is upping funding for the sector to £9 billion next year to support delivery of a brilliant early years education to give every child the best start in life.

With Best Start free breakfast clubs saving parents £450 a year and setting children up for the school day, alongside the cap on branded uniform items and £1.4 billion to fix the inherited state of crumbling classrooms, Labour’s Plan for Change is building a better future for working families in Hemel Hempstead. A future that boosts work choices, life chances, and makes the juggle of kids and career that much easier.