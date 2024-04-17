Data released showing number of road accident deaths in Hertfordshire last year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Twenty-seven people died in road accidents in Hertfordshire in 2023, according to data supplied by the county council.

Sixteen of those deaths were recorded in the summer months of July, August and September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two were recorded between January and March, seven between April and June and a further two between October and December.

27 road accidents were recorded in 12 months

The data supplied to the Local Democracy Reporting Service shows the number of people who died, were seriously injured or slightly injured in road traffic accidents in 2023 – broken down into three month intervals.

“Serious” injuries can include fractures, concussion, internal injuries, burns , severe cuts or any injury for which a person is detained in hospital.

And the data shows that throughout 2023 there were 353 people who were recorded as suffering serious injuries as a result of a traffic accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seventy-seven of these serious injuries were recorded between January and March, 89 between April and June, 101 between July and September and 86 between October and December.

According to the data most of the injuries sustained in road accidents in Hertfordshire last year (2023) were “slight”.

These “slight” injuries could include a sprain – including neck whiplash injury – a bruise or cut or slight shock and includes injuries not requiring medical treatment.

And during the 12-month period there were 2252 “slight” injuries that were recorded.