Dacorum's first new leader for 24 years vows not to indulge in ‘yah-boo politics'

Dacorum Borough Council’s first new leader in 24 years has said his borough does not “indulge in yah-boo politics”.

After the local elections earlier this month, the Liberal Democrats have a majority on the Hertfordshire authority for the first time in its 49-year history.

Councillor Ron Tindall, Lib Dem Group leader and councillor representing Adeyfield West in Hemel Hempstead, has been elected leader of the borough council at a meeting on Wednesday, May 17.

Councillor Ron Tindall

The party took 28 seats out of 51 seats earlier this month, a gain of nine.

The Conservative Party lost 13 seats, bringing their total down to 18 and making them the largest political group in opposition.

Cllr Andrew Williams, the Adeyfield East councillor who became borough leader in 1999, remains Conservative Group leader.

The Labour Party, which lost all of its seats on the authority at the 2019 election, has returned to the council’s benches with three members.

There are additionally two independent councillors who have both been Conservative councillors in the past – Cllr John Birnie in Bennetts End and Cllr Jan Maddern in Nash Mills.

Responding to his election as leader, Cllr Tindall said: “I would just like to say how much I respect the manner in which the leader of the opposition has conducted himself.

“He always paid me the due respect when he was in office and I intend to do the same with him.

“I hope with our new Labour colleagues, we will have the same relationship.

“Dacorum is known right across Hertfordshire because we don’t indulge in the yah-boo politics.

“We get on and do the job.”

Dacorum was a target seat for the Liberal Democrats nationally.

Sir Ed Davey MP, the party’s leader, launched his national local election campaign in Berkhamsted earlier in 2023.

The party’s local manifesto includes promises for “a new approach to housing” which prioritises brownfield land and housing figures for local needs.