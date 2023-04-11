Dacorum residents have just days to register to vote ahead of this year's local elections

Residents in Dacorum and wider Herts have just days to register to vote ahead of this year’s local elections.

All 10 boroughs and districts in the county are hosting elections on May 4, with a contest in almost every ward.

There are similar polls taking place throughout England on the same day, and anyone who wants to take part must be registered before 11.59pm on Monday, April 17.

Polling station

Voters who are registered with their most up-to-date details do not usually need to re-register.

But anybody who has recently moved house or changed their name or nationality might have to fill in the form again.

Register to vote applications usually take around five minutes and can be completed online.

In addition to voter registration, this year’s election will be the first when residents must show ID at their polling station.

Valid ID includes passports, driving licences, blue badges, Oyster 60+ cards, the Freedom Pass, and anything bearing the PASS Hologram.

Anyone without ID can apply for a free “Voter Authority Certificate”, also on the Government website.

How to register to vote:

Hertfordshire residents who want to register must be either a British citizen, an Irish or EU citizen, or a Commonwealth citizen who has permission (or does not need permission) to enter or stay in the UK.

You must be aged 16 or over to register, but voting is only open to people aged 18 or over.

The form will ask you for some personal details including your National Insurance number, which you can find on your payslips or a P45, if you have one.

You can still register even if you cannot find your National Insurance number.

You can sign up for a postal vote if you do not want to vote in person.

Electoral registration offices in Hertfordshire – one in each of the district councils – must receive postal vote applications before 5pm on Tuesday, April 18.

If you register on time, you should receive a polling card setting out which elections are taking place in your area this May.

Do I have to register online?

No. Residents can fill in paper forms and post them to their Electoral Registration Office, which you can find using the Government postcode checker.