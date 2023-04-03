Dacorum Lib Dem leader sets his sights on election win after Sir Ed Davey visit to Berkhamsted

Sir Ed Davey has smashed a blue wall in the Chilterns before – when he took a hammer to bricks after Lib Dems won the Chesham and Amersham Parliamentary election in 2021.

The party leader has returned, this time to Berkhamsted in Dacorum, having swapped his hammer for a tractor to launch the Liberal Democrats’ Local Elections 2023 campaign.

The Hertfordshire town is a yellow stronghold, where Liberal Democrat ward councillors enjoy healthy majorities.

Lib Dems

Can the local party take control of Dacorum for the first time in the borough’s 49-year history?

“We’ve had enough of them,” said Adeyfield West councillor Ron Tindall, who leads the Dacorum Liberal Democrat Group.

“Knocking on doors over the past two months I am yet to find someone who has admitted to being a Tory.

“We know we can win this election, even in wards that have never had us before.

Ron Tindall

“Demographics are changing, the national picture is changing, but people here are seeing the work we are doing on the ground.

“And forget the national picture for a moment, because in Dacorum there are 31 Tories and 19 Liberal Democrats, with no Labour or Green representation.

“To go from a standing start to take the council would be an impossibility, so if voters do not want the Conservatives to continue their administration in Dacorum, then it needs to be a vote for us.”

At the next general election, Electoral Calculus forecasts a Labour gain from the Conservatives in Hemel Hempstead – with the Lib Dems taking 8.3 per cent of the vote.

In the proposed Harpenden and Berkhamsted seat, where polling suggests the Conservatives will hold onto their majorities, the Lib Dems face a four per cent chance of winning.

Will this year’s local election be fought along Westminster lines?

“Borough and national issues are coming up on the doorstep,” Cllr Tindall, aged 78, said.

“There’s a feeling with all the various scandals they’ve had and the incompetence coming out of Westminster, we need a change of leadership.

“Cost of living is the main issue, which we can help with in Dacorum and national leaders can help with at the top.

“There’s also the NHS – and everybody seems to be saying it’s falling apart.

“It’s not broken, it’s overwhelmed.

“Why is it overwhelmed?

“We’ve got too many patients because the GP system is in crisis, because GPs are leaving the system at a rate of knots.

“People then seek urgent care and overwhelm that system, and then there’s a problem getting people out of hospital at the other end into a care package, sometimes with support from a local authority.

“If we can put resources into the care system and get people out of hospital, it will be like pulling the plug out of the bath and the whole thing will move again.

“Health and wellbeing of the community is a huge priority for us.

“Dacorum Borough Council has to be more than a talking shop when it comes to health, it has to have teeth, and we have to be looking at this in the round -supporting not just the NHS but things like team sports in the leisure services that we look after.

“After all, team sports are hugely important for the health and wellbeing of Dacorum, particularly children.

“On the unfinished local plan, care, partnership working, I feel like there’s no ambition in Dacorum, no looking at what the problems are.”

The latest NHS data covering Hertfordshire and West Essex shows 45.7 per cent of patients saw a GP on the same day they booked their appointments in February 2023.

Almost seven per cent of patients waited 22 days or more.

This is worse than a year beforehand, when 47.7 per cent of patients saw a GP on the same day, and 4.7 per cent waited 22 days or more.

Cllr Tindall first took his seat 10 years ago in 2013 at a by-election, a gain from Labour.

In 2015, the Conservatives won 46 seats on the council, leaving three seats filled by the Lib Dem councillors, and two by Labour.

Cllr Tindall won his seat by just nine votes that year.

“There have been peaks and troughs to our success but we saw a huge resurgence in 2019 when 19 councillors were elected, and we can take it from there,” he said.

The Conservatives have won a majority at every Dacorum Borough Council-wide election since 1999.

Since they took a majority in 1976, the Tories’ electoral success was only broken during the New Labour wave in ’95.

Adeyfield East councillor Andrew Williams has led the council since 1999.

He said: “From what I have seen, the Liberal Democrats are fighting their campaign in Dacorum along national lines.

“It’s important to be realistic about what we can do as a council when it comes to high rates of inflation, the NHS and issues such as education.

“We can lobby and we can argue for changes, but they are not always in our direct control.

“I do not think we lack ambition.

“When it comes to the local plan, for example, we put that out to consultation in 2019.

“We have always been concerned about high housing targets from the Westminster government here in Dacorum, and we think our 2019 consultation strengthened our argument to actually reduce that number in the plan which we are still setting.

“We should have more news about the new local plan later in 2023 and we want the process to be as inclusive as possible, taking in views from across the borough.

“It is a difficult time for local government across the country so our priorities are building more social homes than ever before.

“Our administration is putting in 133 electric vehicle charging points across our car parks to help drivers make a step towards driving greener vehicles, work which should begin very soon.

“And only recently, some councils in Hertfordshire have had to cut frontline services, but we have managed the economy soundly and we have managed to set a budget without making those cuts this year.”

At the last Dacorum Borough Council elections in 2019, Labour suffered a wipeout. The party lost a seat in Highfield to the Lib Dems.

In Hemel Hempstead Town, Labour’s Anne Fisher was just seven votes away from holding onto her seat against the Conservatives.

Lee Whitehall, a Hemel Hempstead Labour spokesperson, said: “Labour will be fielding candidates right across Dacorum.

“There have been a number of very tight contests over the last decade and voters are telling us that a combination of the cost of living crisis and weariness with the Tories and Lib Dems locally will produce some good results.

“Our focus will be on Keir Starmer’s promise to freeze council tax and to get the stalled local plan moving, deal with the lack of progress on home insulation and to make our communities safer which local residents are increasingly telling us they are worried about.”

The Local Elections take place on Thursday, May 4.

