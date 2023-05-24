Dacorum councillor 'honoured' after being elected as new chairman of Herts County Council

Dacorum councillor Terry Douris has been elected as the new Chairman of Hertfordshire County Council.

Conservative Cllr Douris – who was the council’s executive member for education, libraries and lifelong learning before taking the role – takes over from Cllr Annie Brewster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And for the next two years he will chair the meetings of the full county council and be the council’s civic representative.

CLLR Terry Douris has been elected as the Chairman of Hertfordshire County Council.

In nominating him to be Chairman, leader of the county council Cllr Richard Roberts said the Bridgewater councillor had been a ‘significant figure’ in the county.

And he said he had the qualities, the gravitas and the experience to be Chairman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

First elected to the county council 12 years ago, Cllr Douris has also served as executive member for highways.

And he continues to serve as a councillor at Dacorum Borough Council too.

Seconding Cllr Douris’ nomination, deputy county council leader Cllr Fiona Thomson, highlighted his energy, enthusiasm and sense of fun, his tremendous wit and great knowledge.

And following the meeting Cllr Douris said: “To be elected to the position of Chairman by so many county council colleagues is an honour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“And I hope to use my time in office to promote our wonderful county, highlighting both the exceptional people and organisations who make Hertfordshire the best county in the country.”

At the meeting councillors praised the contribution made by Cllr Annie Brewster during her time as Chairman.

Cllr Douris said that following her as Chairman would be no easy task.

And addressing Cllr Brewster, Cllr Roberts said: “You have been everywhere. You have done everything.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“And you have done it with style and panache and with passion and with energy – and you have included everybody.”

Leader of the Liberal Democrat group Cllr Steve Jarvis said Cllr Brewster has been ‘a brilliant chair’ – who ‘chaired with skill and efficiency and scrupulous fairness’.

Also speaking in praise of Cllr Brewster was Labour Cllr Asif Khan and Green Party Cllr Ben Crystall, who said she had been ‘unflappable and unfailingly cheerful’

Meanwhile at the same meeting Conservative Cllr Lesley Greensmyth was elected as Vice Chairman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also nominated for the role was Liberal Democrat Cllr Lawrence Brass. But at the Conservative-led county council, it was Cllr Greensmyth who was elected.

Nominating Cllr Greensmyth, leader of the council Cllr Richard Roberts said she was a community champion who exuded the community spirit needed in a Vice Chairman.

At the meeting Cllr Greensmyth thanked outgoing Vice Chairman Cllr Mark Mills-Bishop.

And she said: “I am delighted and excited to be given the opportunity and honour of representing Hertfordshire and supporting Terry in his role as Chairman.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the meeting it was also noted that Liberal Democrat Cllr Chris White had been a member of Hertfordshire County Council for 30 years – having first been elected on May 6, 1993.