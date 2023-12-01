Dacorum Borough Councillor steps down to run for Parliament at next General Election

It is seen as a key seat for the Liberal Democrats

A councillor for Dacorum Borough Council has stepped down from her post to run in the next Parliamentary election.

Councillor Sally Symington is looking to become an MP for South West Hertfordshire representing the Liberal Democrats.

She held a cabinet role in the authority as the portfolio holder for corporate and commercial matters.

Sally will continue in her role as Councillor for the constituents in the Berkhamsted West Ward.

Councillor Symington said:“I have stepped down from my position to concentrate on campaigning for the forthcoming General Election, in what is a key parliamentary seat for the Liberal Democrats. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time serving in the Cabinet for the people of Dacorum. I am proud to have set the course for the new Liberal Democrat administration’s priorities to protect services and support the most vulnerable in the community whilst delivering sound financial outcomes.”

Currently, Conservative MP, Gagan Mohindra, is the areas Parliamentary representative, who won the seat in the 2019 General Election.

Dacorum Borough Council Leader, Councillor Ron Tindall, added: “Sally will be missed, but I wish her every good fortune and look forward to welcoming her as a Member of Parliament after the General Election”.

Councillor Tindall will assume responsibility for the corporate and commercial portfolio until a new cabinet member is appointed.

In 2019, the Liberal Democrats, trailed the Conservatives, Independent candidate, David Gauke, and Labour, finishing fourth.

When her selection to run for Parliament was announced in September, Councillor Symington said: “On the doorstep, residents tell me how they’re struggling with the rising cost-of-living and trying to access GPs and dentists, and are frustrated about the impact of out-of-date housing targets on our precious Green Belt and local services.

“I know that people have lost all faith in this Conservative government and feel that it’s time for a change.

“I’m known for being a visible community campaigner with a strong reputation for listening to residents and getting things done.