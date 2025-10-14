Dacorum Borough Council tackles problem landlords and house share issues

New measures are being taken by Dacorum Borough Council to tackle problem landlords running houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) in the borough.

At a meeting cabinet members agreed to a new policy that will make it easier for the council to deal with non-compliant landlords.

Currently, all registered landlords pay for a five-year licence, but the council will now be able to issue licences for a single year in instances where there is evidence of non-compliance.

The single-year licences could be granted, for example, if the landlord failed to apply for an HMO licence at the proper time, if they failed to comply with previous licence conditions, or if they did not protect a tenant’s deposit, or if the property is in poor condition.

Cllr Simy Dhyani (LD), the council’s portfolio holder for housing, said the new HMO policy would “help us run the services much more efficiently”, while a council officer told councillors it would “strengthen our stance on non-compliance”.

The cost of a five-year licence will rise from £1,391 to £1,547, while a one-year licence will cost £882 – a substantially higher figure on a yearly basis.

Cllr Dhyani said the changes would mean that the charges for HMO landlords would “cover the realistic cost” of the licensing regime.

According to a council report, there are currently 133 licensed HMOs in the borough, as well as 32 that are in the process of being issued a licence.

A further 29 properties across the borough are currently being investigated as HMOs that may be running without a licence.

The report said: “Residents living within HMOs can encounter a range of problems relating to their accommodation, including overcrowding, inadequate fire safety provisions, damp and mould, unsafe gas and electrical installations, lack of natural light and ventilation, all of which pose significant risk to the health, well-being and safety of the occupants.”

It added that “the majority [of] licensed HMOs within the borough offer a good standard of accommodation [and] HMOs contribute to meeting the housing needs of the area.”

The cabinet approved the new HMO policy and proposed fee changes.