Dacorum Borough Council set to complete £1.1m upgrades for five play areas
The authority revealed that it has authorised £1,110,000 worth of upgrades at sites across the borough.
Play areas in Flaunden, Croft Meadow, Tower Hill, Woodhall Farm and Apsley Lock are all temporarily closed while refurbishment work is carried out over the next few weeks.
Also the council recently completed a makeover of Tring Skatepark, which was recently reopened. In total the council is looking to improve nine different sites in the borough this summer.
On completion the areas should resemble interactive sites that are suitable for children aged between two and 14. The play areas have a large range of play features at each of the sites, including play castles, toddler ships and sand diggers.
Dacorum Borough Council says that each park’s area has been designed to reflect the heritage and character of that neighbourhood. Also the council says that a focus on three key features of play – active, balance and coordination, was considered when designing each site.
It has been revealed that £600,000 of the money put towards the schemes came from Community Infrastructure Levy funding – this is money the council collect from developers towards local infrastructure. A further £500,000 was produced by Dacorum Borough Council.
Councillor Robin Bromham said: “It’s fantastic to see much-needed improvements being done to these very popular local parks."
The nine sites being upgraded this year are:
-Flaunden
-Croft Meadow
-Woodhall Farm
-Tower Hill
-Apsley Lock
-Durrants Hill,
-Miswell Lane
-Galley Hill
-Tring Skatepark