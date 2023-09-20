News you can trust since 1858
Dacorum Borough Council looking to increase parking costs for first time in four years

The council has opened a consultation – it has not increased parking costs since 2019
By James Lowson
Published 20th Sep 2023, 12:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 12:49 BST
Dacorum Borough Council is looking to increase parking costs for first time in four years.

The authority has now opened a consultation period regarding its plans to increase parking charges and tariffs across the borough.

Last week the local authority voted to hold a consultation allowing residents to comment on plans to increase parking costs.

The changes would be in line with inflationThe changes would be in line with inflation
Parking fees were last increased by the council in 2019, and in that period inflation has risen by 28 per cent.

The borough’s council plans to increase the fees in line with inflation.

Councillor Sally Symington said: “While we continue to work hard to become even more efficient and reduce running costs where possible, we also need to take decisions on increases to charges and fees, to ensure we can continue to balance our budgets and provide essential and discretionary services to our residents.”

Hertfordshire County Council states its proposed parking charges are significantly lower than public sector averages, and local private sector parking charges.

The local authority believes the changes are fair and proportionate, adding that the rise has been carefully considered prior to consultation.

Work is ongoing to install the first Electric Vehicle Charging Points (EVCP) sites in the Forge Car Park, Tring, and Hemel Hempstead High Street Car Park.

Current council projections suggest the charging points will be ready for October.

Installation of EVCPs at a number of other sites in Hertfordshire are planned, the council says.

Once all of the new EVCPs are in place as part of the installation programme, Dacorum will become the borough/district with the highest number of these in Hertfordshire.

The consultation will open tomorrow (21 September) and remain open until 19 October 2023.

It is hoped that residents can submit feedback online via the Let’s Talk Dacorum forum.

Hard copies of the consultation and survey are also available at:

-The Forum (reception), Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, HP1 1DN.

- Berkhamsted Library, 185 High Street, Berkhamsted, Dacorum, HP4 3HB

- Tring Library, High Street, Tring, Hertfordshire, HP23 4AF

Similar raises are being lined up in North Hertfordshire as well, although parking permits are being frozen as part of the latest plan in that part of the county.

