Dacorum Borough Council leader steps down after party investigation

The leader of Liberal Democrat-run Dacorum Borough Council, Councillor Adrian England, is standing down.

It comes after the conclusion of a regional investigation by the party into its Dacorum council group, following accusations that Councillor England’s administration had mishandled allegations of sexual harassment against former leader Councillor Ron Tindall.

Councillor England said he had decided it is “right” for him to step down “following the findings of the regional investigation”, which have not been publicly disclosed.

A senior Liberal Democrat, Councillor Sally Symington, has been elected as the group’s new leader and is set to become the new leader of the council. She was the party’s parliamentary candidate for South West Herts at last year’s general election.

Councillor England will remain a councillor within the Liberal Democrat group. In September, eight female councillors resigned from the party’s Dacorum council group, accusing Councillor England of “failing to deal with allegations of bullying and harassment, including sexual harassment”. It meant that the Lib Dems lost their majority on the council, though they remained the largest party.

Allegations against Councillor Tindall, who preceded Councillor England as council leader, were rejected by the council’s standards committee, despite an independent report concluding that he had “sexually harassed” a councillor who “didn’t feel comfortable being left alone in a room” with him. After the resignations, the Liberal Democrats launched a regional investigation into the council group.

A spokesperson for the party said: ““As a result of the investigation’s findings and evidence about Ron Tindall’s conduct, [Cllr Tindall] has been barred from standing as a candidate in the upcoming [county council] elections and remains suspended from the local Liberal Democrat group.”

“These serious allegations will now be carefully considered by the party’s national independent complaints process to decide what further disciplinary action should be taken.”

Councillor Tindall told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he had already decided not to stand again for his county council seat. He said the decision was not related to “internal politics”, but to his age and to his desire to focus on his Dacorum Borough Council ward.

Two of the councillors who resigned from the party’s group, Councillor Lara Pringle and Councillor Sheron Wilkie, will also have complaints against them considered by the party’s independent complaints process. Councillor Wilkie was an approved candidate for the upcoming elections but has now been barred from standing for the party.

Councillor Symington said: “I am proud to have the support of the Liberal Democrat group. We will continue to listen to and stand up for local residents.”

Councillor England said: “I look forward to working with my colleagues and with Sally as our new leader.”