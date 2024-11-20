Dacorum Borough Council CEO to leave for new role in London

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The chief executive officer of Dacorum Borough Council is leaving to take up a new role in London.

Claire Hamilton, who joined the Hertfordshire authority in October 2020, will leave in March to become CEO of the London Borough of Redbridge, where she lives.

She said: “It has been a real honour and pleasure to work with Dacorum Borough Council, and its partners, residents and businesses to ensure the very best outcomes for local communities.

“Over the last four years we have lived through unprecedented times and faced significant challenges.

Claire Hamilton is CEO at Dacorum Borough Council. Credit: Dacorum Borough Council.

“I am proud of the council’s achievements over this period and the plans that are in place to deliver excellent services to our customers and to help shape and regenerate Dacorum for the future.

“I’ll be leaving with fond memories and a tremendous amount of respect for the hard work and dedication of our staff, councillors and partners throughout Dacorum.”

During her time at the authority, Ms Hamilton helped guide it through the pandemic and implement its Corporate Plan for 2020 to 2025.

She was at the helm during the transition in 2023 from a Conservative-led administration to one run by the Liberal Democrats.

Ms Hamilton has worked in the public sector for more than 29 years, and was previously director of the Harlow & Gilston Garden Town. She has held roles at councils including Harlow, East Herts, Epping Forest, Basildon, Waltham Forest, Ealing and Brent.

A spokesperson for the council said the process for appointing a new CEO will begin “shortly”.

Councillor Adrian England, paid tribute to Ms Hamilton.

He said: “I want to express our sincere thanks to Claire for her exceptional leadership and service to Dacorum.

“Over the last four years, Claire has driven key projects, strengthened community partnerships, and guided us through significant challenges with unwavering commitment.

“On behalf of everyone at Dacorum Borough Council, I wish Claire the very best in her future endeavours and thank her for the foundations she has laid.

“We are grateful for her contributions and look forward to building on her legacy in the years to come.”

The council is currently run by a minority Liberal Democrat administration after eight female councillors from the party resigned the whip in September, citing concerns about the authority’s handling of harassment complaints against former leader Councillor Ron Tindall.