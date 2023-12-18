Dacorum Borough Council announces it must save £4.4m as authority prepares new budget

The council must make difficult decisions when preparing its budget for the next financial year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dacorum Borough Council has announced it must save £4.4 million over the next four years as it prepares for its next budget.

Dacorum Borough Council has opened the consultation period for 2024/25 and is asking for the public’s help prioritising services during a difficult financial period for the authority.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The authority has listed reduced government funding and rising costs, as key reasons it must cut its budget.

Dacorum Borough Council

Dacorum Borough Council Leader, Councillor Ron Tindall, said: “We are facing difficult financial decisions and we need your help to make the right choices for our residents. We want to ensure that we can continue to provide essential services to our residents, but we also need to be mindful of the financial pressures that we are facing.

“I urge all residents to take part in the consultation and let us know your views on our proposals.”

The consultation runs until 11.59pm on Monday 8 January 2024. Everyone with a connection to the borough is invited to find out more and respond online at Let's Talk Dacorum.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyone without internet access can obtain paper copies of the survey, by calling 01442 228000 or by visiting The Forum in Hemel Hempstead.

Dacorum Borough Council is responsible for a number of services in its area. This includes waste collection, maintaining parks and playgrounds, street cleaning, environmental health, licensing, funding for community groups and parish councils, planning services, parking services, housing advice and benefits, economic development and town centre regeneration, support to local businesses, adventure playgrounds, leisure services, community events, arts venues, cemeteries and a crematorium.