Dacorum Borough Council announces it must save £4.4m as authority prepares new budget
Dacorum Borough Council has announced it must save £4.4 million over the next four years as it prepares for its next budget.
Dacorum Borough Council has opened the consultation period for 2024/25 and is asking for the public’s help prioritising services during a difficult financial period for the authority.
The authority has listed reduced government funding and rising costs, as key reasons it must cut its budget.
Dacorum Borough Council Leader, Councillor Ron Tindall, said: “We are facing difficult financial decisions and we need your help to make the right choices for our residents. We want to ensure that we can continue to provide essential services to our residents, but we also need to be mindful of the financial pressures that we are facing.
“I urge all residents to take part in the consultation and let us know your views on our proposals.”
The consultation runs until 11.59pm on Monday 8 January 2024. Everyone with a connection to the borough is invited to find out more and respond online at Let's Talk Dacorum.
Anyone without internet access can obtain paper copies of the survey, by calling 01442 228000 or by visiting The Forum in Hemel Hempstead.
Dacorum Borough Council is responsible for a number of services in its area. This includes waste collection, maintaining parks and playgrounds, street cleaning, environmental health, licensing, funding for community groups and parish councils, planning services, parking services, housing advice and benefits, economic development and town centre regeneration, support to local businesses, adventure playgrounds, leisure services, community events, arts venues, cemeteries and a crematorium.
Hertfordshire County Council provides a number of services which don’t fall under the borough council’s responsibilities including: adult and children’s Social Care including fostering and adoption, schools and education, libraries, highways, roads and pavements including street lights and potholes, waste strategy and waste disposal, fire and rescue, registration of births, deaths and marriages and citizenship. Public Health such as sexual health services, stopping smoking, drug and alcohol treatment, weight management, school nurses/young people services and protecting the public from disease and major health emergencies and trading standards.