Dacorum Borough Council and other authorities join forces to develop long term strategic plan

Dacorum Borough Council and four neighbouring authorities have developed a long term plan for the area’s sustainability.

This plan covers up to 2050 and was redrafted following consultations held in recent years.

The South West Herts Joint Strategic Plan (SW Herts JSP) is now being endorsed by five different councils.

Dacorum Borough Council, St Albans City and District Council, Hertsmere Borough Council, Three Rivers District Council and Watford Borough Council are developing the plan, which is supported by Hertfordshire County Council.

Among the key issues addressed in the plan is climate change and how to transition the area to zero carbon. Dacorum Borough Council has revealed that changes made based on feedback included: sufficient reference to matters such as health and the protection of water resources, air quality and historic heritage.

Councillor Sheron Wilkie of Dacorum Borough Council said: “I am delighted to join the other South West Hertfordshire local authorities in endorsing a vision and set of principles for the Joint Strategic Plan to 2050.

“This is an important milestone in the development of the plan, and it demonstrates our commitment to working together to shape a sustainable and prosperous future for Dacorum and the wider South West Hertfordshire area.”

Chair of the SW Herts Member Group and St Albans City and District Council Leader, Councillor Chris White said: “South West Hertfordshire is a wonderful place to live, work and visit – and we want to make sure it stays that way while thinking about the future too.

“The five local authorities which make up the area, supported by Hertfordshire County Council, have been working on a vision and set of principles that will help guide how the area grows and changes to 2050.

“At this stage, we don’t know yet where growth should go, but we know we want it to happen sustainably, and we want the key pieces of infrastructure in place to support that growth.