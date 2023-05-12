Waste disposal officials to look at setting up new composting site on council land in Hertfordshire

Waste disposal officials are considering whether county council-owned land could be used for a new composting site.

There are concerns that there may not be enough sites within Hertfordshire where separately collected garden waste can be composted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even now two of the six district areas that collect garden waste separately send it out of the county for composting to Enfield and to a site in Suffolk.

Hertfordshire County Council

And with demand expected to increase, waste officials at the county council have outlined concerns that there may not be enough capacity within Hertfordshire in future.

Contracts with the commercial companies that currently treat separately collected green waste from Hertfordshire are due to end by the end of 2024/25.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And at a meeting of the county council’s environment cabinet panel on Thursday (May 11), it emerged that council officials are investigating whether council-owned land could be used as an ‘open window composting’ site (OWC).

If an OWC site could be found, the garden waste would be piled in rows, where – in a 16-week process – naturally occurring micro-organisms would break down the material.

And, according to council officials, a new site could be operated directly by the county council or in collaboration with the private sector.

No site has yet been identified in the county, but councillors heard that rural estates officers have been asked to explore whether county council land could be made available.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The lack of open window composting facilities within Hertfordshire is a concern, as it may result in more of Hertfordshire’s waste having to be transported out of the county, which would increase costs and the carbon footprint of the service,” said waste operations and strategy team leader James Holt.

“Therefore you will note […] initial discussions have taken place with colleagues in rural estates to understand if there is land available that could be used for this type of facility – either operated directly by the council or in partnership with the private sector.”

However director of transport, waste and environmental management Simon Aries acknowledged the biggest challenge may be public opposition – suggesting that ‘any waste infrastructure we try and put in usually receives an awful lot of objections’.

Currently waste is collected from the kerbside by district and borough councils – who determine whether garden and food waste is collected together or separately.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Then it’s the county council – in its role as waste disposal authority – that has to arrange for the disposal of that waste.

Separately collected food waste can be processed via ‘anaerobic digestion’ – producing biogas that is then converted to electricity and a ‘digestate that can be used as fertiliser.

Combined food and green waste can be processed in in vessel composting (IVC), where oxygen, moisture and temperature are controlled – with temperatures reaching up to 70C.

Data presented to the panel showed that 53,913 tonnes of separate garden waste was collected in 2020/21 – but just over 15, 500 tones was sent out of the county.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This, says the report, incurs additional transportation costs and increases the carbon footprint of the service.