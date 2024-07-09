Walking and cycling improvement work to start at Jarman Park
Improvements will see a new signalised toucan crossing installed on the A414 St Albans Road. The step-free crossing will provide an alternative to the existing footbridge and will be particularly beneficial to vulnerable users and those crossing with prams, trolleys or bicycles.
As well as making it easier to walk and cycle between residential areas to the north of the A414 and Jarman Park, new sections of shared-use path and improved lighting will provide better onward connections to existing cycling routes in the area, including National Cycle Network Route 57 and Adeyfield.
The scheme, which was consulted on during July 2023 and supported by over three-quarters of respondents, is funded by Active Travel England, the government’s executive agency for promoting walking, wheeling and cycling in England.
To minimize disruption during main works, lane closures will only be in place during off-peak hours (9:30am – 3:30pm, Monday to Friday). Some periodic road closures are required towards the end of construction, but these will take place overnight.
Phil Bibby, Executive Member for Highways and Transport at Hertfordshire County Council, said: “Following the public consultation that took place last year a commitment was made to progress with the design for the Jarman Park scheme.
"I’m pleased that work on this project is now ready to be implemented, which will make it a safer space for residents to use when accessing the surrounding area.
“Our aim is to offer all residents a cleaner, greener, healthier Hertfordshire. By increasing access to walking and cycling initiatives, we'll improve health and air quality, as well as helping to reduce traffic congestion.”
The Jarman Park scheme is one of three Active Travel projects being delivered in the Hemel Hempstead area. A ‘Dutch-style’ roundabout at Boundary Way will provide dedicated space for people cycling around the junction, as well as pedestrian crossings and widened footways.
"On Buncefield Lane, a quietway towards Cherry Tree Lane will create a safe and attractive walking and cycling corridor connecting people between their workplace and homes. These two projects will be delivered later this year.
For more info: www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/activetravelfund.
