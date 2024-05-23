Visitors’ book including signature of Queen Elizabeth II among Hertfordshire County Council 50th anniversary collection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A collection of artefacts helped mark the 50th anniversary of Hertfordshire County Council’s first ever meeting in May 1974.

County council workers past and present enjoyed a special exhibition to celebrate the occasion on Monday May 21, 50 years to the day of the inaugural meeting, after the Local Government Act was passed.

Attendees had the chance to take a look at historical artefacts carefully curated by Hertfordshire Archives and Local Studies at County Hall, Hertford.

They included the first minute book of the ‘new’ county council, marketing material for staff who were joining the organisation in the 1980s including a guide to the County Hall offices and a visitors’ book which included high profile signatures such as Queen Elizabeth II.

Scott Crudgington, Cllr Fiona Thompson, Phil Smith, Cllr Terry Douris, Cllr Richard Roberts and Kevin Horwood.

Among attendees were Community Protection officers Phil Smith and Kevin Horwood who have worked for the council since its inception, along with former Hertfordshire Councillor John Metcalf, an original members of the 1974 cohort. Mr Metcalf shared memories of his time as an elected member while several speeches were given by other colleagues past and present.

Chairman Terry Douris said:

“It was a fantastic way to celebrate the importance of local government in Hertfordshire and the role county councillors and officers play in key decisions that have impacted our residents lives over the last 50 years. It was great to see attendance from all political parties at the event to celebrate both county-wide and organisational milestones that we should collectively be proud of.”