Visa applications at Hemel Hempstead library 'disrupting study and putting confidentiality at risk' claims student

A student who uses Hemel Hempstead library says visa application processing is disrupting the workspace and putting people’s confidentiality at risk.

The visa application area is separated from the rest of the library, inside The Forum, by screens and a queue belt.

But Maria Castillo, who has used the library to study for exams and training courses for over a year, said: “Interviews produced here can be heard by all of the people. They interrupt the study since there is no other silent zone in the library.”

The visa application processing section in Hemel Hempstead library

“Applicants’ confidentiality and data protection are not respected.”

Hertfordshire County Council said that is working to improve the screening around the area used for visa processing services.

Maria, 39, would like the service to be moved elsewhere to minimise disruption. She said: “The Forum building is quite large and I am aware that there are unoccupied areas that could be used for this purpose.”

The council said: “The Forum is owned and managed by Dacorum Borough Council and the library occupies only part of the space within the entire building. As the contract to deliver the visa processing service is the responsibility of the library service, it must be delivered within the footprint of the library space.”