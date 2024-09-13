Victoria Collins MP: ‘Listening tour’ of Harpenden & Berkhamsted

The Tring foodbank, Wheathampstead Fire Station, and the Markyate Pharmacy were just three of Victoria Collins’ many destinations as the new Lib Dem MP organised a ‘listening tour’ of the constituency.

She travelled the length and breadth of the Harpenden and Berkhamsted seat, visiting dozens of local organisations and talking to hundreds of local people on the doorstep.

Victoria Collins, MP for Harpenden & Berkhamsted said:

“This is a brand new constituency, and I’m a brand new MP.

“So during the Commons recess, I wanted to speak to as many local people and groups as possible, to hear their concerns and find out what I can do to help.

“The Harpenden and Berkhamsted seat covers a large area and many villages and hamlets, as well as Tring and the bigger towns. Every neighbourhood matters, which is why I hit the road to listen and learn”.

Victoria’s tour began at the Medieval Festival staged by the Berkhamsted Chamber of Commerce, before meeting local businesses in Harpenden.

The next day, in Tring, she visited Simon Aulton, chief executive of Community Action Dacorum, followed by St Peter's and St Paul's Church, where vicar Huw Bellis and volunteer Ron are among the team who help run the local food bank.

At the Rennie Grove Peace Hospice, also in Tring, Victoria spoke to key staff member, Chris Williams, Stewart Marks, the chief executive, and marketing director Emma Thompson, about the excellent provision they offer and the needs of their charity.

Afterwards, Victoria stopped off at the recently repainted Tring underpass - with local activist Meredith Hepner-Chapman, who helped make it happen.

On day three, Victoria headed to the Ashridge Estate Visitors’ Centre to meet countryside manager Emily Smith, and general manager Paul Miller, to discuss the work they’re doing on the estate.

The next port of call was Cedar Coffee Shop in Potten End, followed by The Hospice of Francis Hospice and Parents for Future Herts and Bucks with local parents Raeeka and Katrina to discuss local and national environmental priorities.

In Markyate, Victoria dropped into the Parish Council, to speak to Sheila Pilkinton, Vicki Tilley and Debbie Fitzsimons about the needs of the local community. At Markyate Pharmacy, she heard about the challenges currently faced by community chemists’.

In Wheathampstead, the MP visited the parish council-maintained Crinkle Crankle Community Garden and chatted with representatives from the Women's Institute.

At the Wheathampstead fire station, Victoria heard about the vital work undertaken by local firefighters, from Station Commander Ian Youngs and Watch Commander Sam Ledger.

Other destinations included meeting residents in Aldbury, the new barbers and coffee shop H& Co in Jersey Farm, Sandridge, the Harpenden Society, the Community Action Group at Black Goo in Tring, St Leonards Church in Flamstead, Heartwood Forest, and both the Care Group and Physiotherapy Clinic in Redbourn.

Victoria said:

“Thank you so much to everyone who spared the time to meet me and give me insight on local priorities.

“This tour was just the first of many. It brought home to me just what a wonderful constituency this is, and the strength of community spirit. But it also underlined that there’s much for me to do, as the new MP, to support local groups and help improve people’s lives”.