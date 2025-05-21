Tring's Sally Symington appointed as Herts Council's executive member for adult care services

The new executive of Herts County Council is made-up of eight Liberal Democrat councillors, including Tring’s Sally Symington – the deputy leader.

The executive positions and cabinet panels reflect different areas of the council’s work and are determined by the leader of the county council.

And on Tuesday (May 20) the panels and the executive members who will chair them were revealed at a meeting of the council’s cabinet, that lasted just over three minutes.

As announced at the meeting, Tring’s Sally Symington – Herts Council’s deputy leader – will take on the role of executive member for adult care services.

Tring's Sally Symington. Photo: Herts Council/LDRS

And Cllr Calvin Horner (Bishop’s Stortford East) will be the deputy executive member.

Cllr Mark Watkin (Nascot Park) is now the executive member for education, SEND and inclusion. And Cllr Hillary Skoczylas (Haldens) will be the deputy.

Cllr Anthony Rowlands (St Albans East) is the executive member for children’s social care, with Cllr Louise Price (Three Rivers Rural) taking on the role of deputy.

Cllr Paul Zukowskyj (Hatfield South) is the executive member for environment, transport and growth. And Cllr Ruth Brown (Royston East and Ermine) will be the deputy.

Cllr Stephen Giles-Medhurst (Abbots Langley) is the council’s executive member for highways. And the deputy executive member is Cllr Helen Campbell (St Albans North).

Cllr Anjanta Hilton (St Stephen’s) is the executive member for public health and community safety. And the deputy is Cllr Allison Wren (Harpenden Rural).

And Cllr Chris Lucas (Hitchin South) is now the executive member for resources and performance. Cllr Tim Williams (Woodside Stanborough) is deputy.

All seven of the executive members will chair a cabinet panel relating to their remit, where forthcoming decisions can be discussed and scrutinised.

In addition the Local Democracy Reporting Service understands that Cllr Adrian England (Hemel Hempstead Town) will have an over-arching responsibility for sustainability.

Following the meeting, Liberal Democrat leader of the council Cllr Steve Jarvis said that they had wanted to ensure there was an organisation-wide focus on sustainability.

And he said that they thought appointing Cllr England in this role was the most effective way to ensure the organisation had that focus.