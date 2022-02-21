Third application submitted to transform former manor house in Markyate into flats

Developers haven’t given up on plans to build new flats on the site of a former manor house, after submitting a third application for the site.

The plans could see two detached houses and 34 flats built on the former site of Caddington Hall Manor, in Markyate, despite councillors throwing out the proposals in 2019.

Caddington Hall Manor, off Luton Road, was a 10-bedroom mansion that stood from the early 1800s until 1975, when it was demolished and replaced with a now-closed care home.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans could see two detached houses and 34 flats built on the former site of Caddington Hall Manor

Developers MSC Planning Associates had initially planned on recreating the mansion with either 44 or 46 flats, in the hope of restoring the site and reflecting its history.

The site sits inside the borough of Dacorum, but the first plans were withdrawn before the council could make a decision on them, before councillors deemed the revised plans were inappropriate for the green belt, which was backed by inspectors at appeal.

Instead of trying to replicate the mansion, new plans submitted this month will instead see four separate blocks built with a much more modern appearance.

The proposals include four two-storey buildings, with 10 one-bedroom and 24 two-bedroom flats, as well as two houses. In total, 12 of the units would be earmarked for affordable housing.

The blocks will be arranged around a central courtyard, which matches the footprint of the current and previous building to avoid impacting negatively on the green belt. A new separate communal garden will also be created as part of the development.

The developers said that the new scheme is enclosed by extensive woodland and well screened from the highway, and would have a minimal effect on the green belt.

The application also notes the council has accepted the site could be used for housing, although it hasn’t been included in any draft local plans for the area to date, and the proposals would contribute to the borough’s housing supply.

The application concludes: “The proposal is an opportunity to reinvigorate a derelict site, providing much-needed housing to the local area, which would not be at the expense of greenfield sites.

“The proposal is a ‘brownfield’ site, a key government target on previously developed land (PDL) offering significant benefits over green fields. It is within easily walkable distances to Markyate and Slip End shops, services and facilities, for which it will undoubtedly support those facilities.

“The design, albeit not neoclassical and modern, is a balance between what is possible within the site’s constraints, particularly in Green Belt terms. We believe that it meets the aims of the Green Belt and represents appropriate development.”