Shortage of educational psychologists in Hertfordshire highlighted to county councillors

The shortage of educational psychologists in Hertfordshire – and nationwide – has been highlighted to county councillors.

Educational psychologists – or EPs – work alongside parents, carers, children, young people and other professionals to support the learning, development and emotional wellbeing of children and young people.

And they play a crucial role in the drawing up of Educational Health and Care Plans for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

But according to data – presented to a recent meeting of the county council’s education, libraries and lifelong learning cabinet panel – the council has been struggling to recruit enough EPs.

Although the council can employ up to 38 full time educational psychologists, according to the county council 25 of those roles are currently vacant.

Locums and agency staff have been brought in by the county council, with a focus on work required to meet statutory duties.

But now the authority is looking at a series of measures to support recruitment and retention of EPs, that could include recruitment from overseas.

At the meeting, it was reported to councillors the council’s position reflected a national shortage of educational psychologists – with just 13 universities offering the three year doctoral training programme.

And it was said that, despite a 26 per cent increase in funding to increase training capacity, workforce supply was not meeting the national demand

Councillors heard that the authority is now recruiting to a wider range of EP posts – that include assistant educational psychologists and trainee psychologists.

They have, it was reported, increased the number of senior EP roles.

And, according to the report to the panel, they are creating opportunities for ‘maingrade’ EPs to support projects across children’s services and health services.

Meanwhile, they are also – as per the report – exploring the possibility of EPs joining from overseas.

Addressing recruitment and retention at the meeting, director of inclusion and skills Hero Slinn said it was “incredibly challenging”.

But she also pointed to five new maingrade EPs who are due to start with the authority in September.

Meanwhile executive member for education, libraries and lifelong learning Cllr Caroline Clapper – who plans to write to the government’s Department for Education – stressed that it was not just a Hertfordshire issue but a national issue.

According to the officers' report outsourcing to locums and agencies is costing the council £1,400 per assessment.

According to the officers’ report outsourcing to locums and agencies is costing the council £1,400 per assessment.

And, it says, this cost is rising “as agency staff are looking to raise this figure higher”.

However, according to the report, the council is having to allocate more assessments to locums and agencies in order to meet statutory time lines.