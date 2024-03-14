Road maintenance and improvement schemes to be delivered across 3,200 of Hertfordshire's highways

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over 1,100 schemes to maintain and improve Hertfordshire’s highways have been given the go ahead.

Hertfordshire County Council approved a £106million capital budget to carry out the schemes which will be delivered between April 2024 and March 2025 across 3,200 miles of roads and pavements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planned works include repairs and maintenance to pavements, roads, bridges and traffic signals, as well as improvements such as tackling safety problems, reducing traffic congestion, and making walking and cycling more practical and attractive options.

The schemes will be delivered from April.

This year’s highways funding includes £6million for smaller schemes local county councillors have identified as important for their areas.

Cllr Phil Bibby, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “We know that the condition of the county’s pavements, cycleways and roads really matters to our residents, and it matters to us too. While we can’t do everything, this work programme, along with the regular repairs we do, will make a real difference across the county.

“We want Hertfordshire to have the infrastructure that our communities need, and it is essential that we maintain and improve our pavements, cycleways and roads. Our work programme supports our growing county and invests in new active travel schemes to make it easier for people to choose to walk or cycle to their destinations.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Integrated Works Programme covers a full range of highway maintenance and improvement schemes that the council undertakes each year. These schemes are in addition to the minor repairs and routine maintenance, such as fixing potholes, maintaining drains, and cutting grass verges, which are carried out throughout the year.

The improvement schemes take into account factors such as reducing accidents, tackling congestion and making it easier for people to walk, cycle or use public transport instead of their car.The works programme is 'integrated' because, once the authority has established priorities, we look to see how those schemes can best be delivered together to increase efficiency and reduce disruption on the roads.