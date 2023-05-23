Required contamination details submitted to council for conversion of Hemel's Queens Head pub into a convenience store and apartments
Required contamination details have been submitted to the council for the conversion of Hemel's Queens Head pub into a convenience store and apartments.
Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (May 17th 2023):
Reference: 23/01086/DRC
Address: 40 Elstree Road Hemel
Proposal: Details as required by condition 4 (Air conditioning unit) and condition 5 (Soundproofing) attached to planning permission 22/01687/FUL ( Construction of a log cabin to be used as a dog grooming salon)
Reference: 23/01087/FHA
Address: 17 Hatfield Crescent Hemel
Proposal: Demolition of existing garage and construction of new single storey front extension.
Reference: 23/01105/FHA
Address: Chipperfield House Tower Hill Kings Langley
Proposal: Part-single storey, part two-storey extension. Insertion of 2 bay windows on SW elevation; reinstatement of entrance and insertion of two windows on the SE elevation; replacement of doorway with window and alterations to windows on NW elevation. External works to include reinstatement of driveway to the SE elevation; felling of 2 trees and part removal of a tree.
Reference: 23/01103/FHA
Address: 5 Thatchers Croft Hemel
Proposal: Two storey and single storey front extension.
Reference: 23/01137/FHA
Address: Huntsmoor Stoney Lane Bovingdon Hemel
Proposal: Single storey rear extension with internal and external alterations to the existing house
Reference: 23/01139/DRC
Address: Puddingstone Orchard Northchurch Common Berkhamsted
Proposal: Deatails as required by condition 2 (Materials) _ condition 6 (Landscaping) attached to planning permission 22/00740/FUL (Construction of three-bedroom dwellinghouse to replace existing caravan and sundry buildings).
Reference: 23/01140/HPA
Address: Tyllwyn 129 Scatterdells Lane Chipperfield Kings Langley
Proposal: Single-storey rear extension measuring 8.00m deep with a maximum ridge height of 3.10m and a maximum eaves height of 2.60m.
Reference: 23/01141/UPA
Address: Tyllwyn 129 Scatterdells Lane Chipperfield Kings Langley
Proposal: Upwards Extension overall height of 9.2 meters
Reference: 23/01146/LDE
Address: 7 Highfield Road Wigginton Tring
Proposal: Side gate and fence
Reference: 23/01147/LDP
Address: Rivendell Kings Lane Chipperfield Kings Langley
Proposal: Use of land remains the same domestic dwelling, Certificate requested for changes to garage door format/style and the addition of automated driveway gates due to location in conservation area.
Reference: 23/01149/FUL
Address: 31 Ellesmere Road Berkhamsted
Proposal: First floor rear extensions, rear access patios and steps, alterations to fenestration to existing rear elevations and new Velux windows and solar tube cowls to existing rear roofs to a group of terraced properties at 31-33 Ellesmere Road.
Reference: 23/01150/NMA
Address: 2 Ramson Rise Hemel
Proposal: Non material amendment to planning permission 22/00370/FHA (First floor side extension with front dormer, single-storey front extension with catslide roof, garage conversion and internal alterations.)
Reference: 23/01151/FUL
Address: Marchants Farm Pudds Cross Bovingdon
Proposal: Proposed portal framed hay storage barn.
Reference: 23/01152/DRC
Address: Park House Park Lane Hemel
Proposal: Details as required bu condition 1 (materials) attached to planning permission 22/01498/DPA (Two storey roof extension to form 18 apartments.)
Reference: 23/01156/TPO
Address: Rosemont Northchurch Common Berkhamsted
Proposal: Works to Tree G1, TPO 552
Reference: 23/01157/DRC
Address: The Queens Head 34 Lawn Lane Hemel
Proposal: Details as required by condition 3b (contamination) attached to planning permission 21/00761/FUL (Conversion and extension of the Queens Head public house into a convenience store on the ground floor. 2no. two bedroom apartments on the first floor.)
Reference: 23/01186/TPO
Address: 4 Little Park Bovingdon
Proposal: Works to tree (felling)