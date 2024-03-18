£3million boost for Hertfordshire's roads after wettest February on record

The money has been allocated after significant weather damage.

A further £3million this year will help deal with urgent issues on Hertfordshire’s roads following one of the wettest Februarys on record.

The additional money, reprioritised from the 2025/26 budget, will support the county council’s existing plans to maintain and improve 5,000km of roads, 5,500km of footpaths and cycleway network. The £3million, is in addition to £2million to be spent on maintaining drainage systems and a further £2million set aside for preventative work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will mean Hertfordshire County Council (HCC) is investing a total of £106million in repairs and maintenance in 2024/25 and undertaking over 1,100 strategic maintenance and improvement schemes across the county.

HCC leader Richard Roberts said: “We know that the condition and safety of our roads, paths and cycleways really matter to our residents, and it matters to us too. We can’t control the weather, but we’re doing everything we can in difficult circumstances to help residents move safely around the county.

“We’ll use this additional money to prioritise work where it is most needed and will make the greatest impact to keep Hertfordshire moving.”

The council predicts the highways teams will have fixed around 65,000 potholes by the end of the upcoming financial year - 40,000 more than the previous year. It says it is using the latest techniques to tackle the pothole problem, including recent trials of the world’s first pothole preventing robot.