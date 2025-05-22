Proposed route for ‘mass transit system’ in Herts is not expected until later this year

The proposed route for the Hertfordshire Essex Rapid Transit (HERT) scheme will not be published until later this year, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has learned.

The HERT is a proposed ‘mass transit system’ at the centre of plans to improve connectivity across the county, between east and west.

And there had been an expectation that the proposed route would have been published as early as last summer (2024).

But now the LDRS has learned that county council officials are waiting for the finalisation of a computer modelling tool before progressing further.

Hertfordshire and Essex. Photo: Google Maps

And the proposed route is now not expected to be published until later this year (2025).

“As our Countywide Transport Model is being finalised we have taken the opportunity to take stock,” a spokesperson for the county council told the LDRS.

“Once published this model will be used to test the performance of the potential HERT routing this summer with a view to a proposed route coming forward later in 2025.”

Nevertheless the spokesperson told the LDRS that improvements to transport infrastructure and public transport remained a priority.

“Improving both transport infrastructure and providing access to reliable and affordable public transport remains a priority for Hertfordshire County Council and our work in this area continues for the benefit of residents, businesses and visitors to the county,” they said.

The initial proposal for the HERT was included in the county council’s ‘A414 corridor strategy’, in 2019.

And after a period of public consultation, officers were given the go-ahead to develop the proposals further.

The strategy had recognised that the county had good transport links in and out of London – but that it was much harder to travel across the county.

And the aim of the HERT proposal is to improve connectivity from Broxbourne and Harlow in the east to Watford and Hemel Hempstead in the west.

It has been suggested that options for the scheme could include a guided busway or tram – with a strong indication that buses would be more financially feasible.

And last year (2024) the former executive member of highways and transport Cllr Phil Bibby (Conservative) had suggested that the route was now “in progress” – and would be published in the summer.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands that the Countywide Transport Model is currently based on data from 2014.

Once updated it will be used to inform the design of the HERT route – minimising any impacts on existing transport routes.

