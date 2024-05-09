Proposed route for HERT to be published later this year reveals Hertfordshire highways councillor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Options for a ‘mass transit system’ have been considered for a number of years

The proposed route for the Hertfordshire Essex Rapid Transit (HERT) – running east to west across Hertfordshire – is expected to be published later this year, it has emerged.

Officials at Hertfordshire County Council have been looking at options for a ‘mass transit system’ for a number of years.

And it’s at the heart of the county council’s strategy to make it easier to travel from Broxbourne and Harlow in the east, to Watford and Hemel Hempstead in the west.

The route is hoped to be published this summer.

But, as yet, no route for the proposed system has been published.

At a meeting this week, executive member for highways and transport Phil Bibby reported that work on the route was now “in progress” – and would be published in the summer.

“We are presently preparing a prospectus for the HERT where we’ll be deciding – or recommending – the route,” he said.

“So that is early days on that – but the work is in progress now, which I think is going to be completed in the summer.”

“So we will be more clear about that – because I know everyone wants to know where the HERT is going to go from and go to. So that is something we’re pushing in the prospectus.”

The progress on the HERT emerged during a consideration of the transport needs related to the Hemel Garden Communities project.