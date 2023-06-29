Plans to relocate staff from Hertfordshire's County Hall could cut costs by £3million a year

Hertfordshire County Council

HERTFORDSHIRE County Council has drawn up plans to relocate staff from its landmark County Hall headquarters, in Hertford – in a move that could cut costs by £3m a year.

As part of the relocation plan, staff could start moving over to the council’s Stevenage office campus from September.

And only a small part of County Hall would remain in use, as a ‘democratic and civic hub’.

According to the proposals – published today (Thurs) – council staff are now working at County Hall less often, as part of a post-pandemic move to hybrid working

And the proposals say that as well as cutting costs and being more sustainable, the move to Stevenage would create ‘a thriving and magnetic workplace’.

The proposals will be considered by a meeting of the council’s resources and performance cabinet panel on Thursday (July 6).

And a final decision is expected to be taken by a meeting of the council’s cabinet four days later (July 10).

If agreed, officers will then look at ‘future options’ for the remainder of the County Hall site and work on a marketing strategy.

Commenting on the proposals a spokesperson for the county council said: “Our evidence-based proposal to move most council staff based at County Hall in Hertford to fill our existing office space in Stevenage will enable us to maintain excellent council services in the most efficient and cost-effective way.

“We are committed to retaining the historic frontage of County Hall and the council chamber which will remain the democratic centre of Hertfordshire in the long-term.

“Discussions with our staff, stakeholders and unions have taken place, and will continue ahead of the proposal being considered by the council’s cabinet.”

The proposals are the latest phase of the county council’s ‘Our Workplaces’ programme – which has looked at occupancy and working conditions, costs and sustainability.

With greater hybrid working, it is reported that on a typical day just 18 per cent of County Hall is occupied.

And that’s equivalent to four out of every five desks standing empty.

Meanwhile, in Stevenage, just over half the space at the council’s Farnham House – 53 per cent – is typically being used.

Some staff, says the report, have pointed to a decline in the office environment – pointing to a lack of networking opportunities and a worsening atmosphere.

And according to the report it would cost an estimated £48m to redesign County Hall to meet the needs of ‘new ways of working’.

In making the case for the move to Stevenage, the report points to the relative location of the two buildings – ‘fewer than 15 miles apart’.

And it says that while both are under-utilised they are ‘being operated as if at full capacity’.

The report points to the recent investment in the Stevenage site and to the opportunities for ‘alternative uses’ of County Hall, ‘that could deliver benefits to HCC and Hertford as a town’.

It also suggests that the move would support the council in its aim to make its own operations carbon neutral by 2030

The proposals are said to represent the third phase of the council’s ‘Our Workplaces’ programme.

In 2020 the county council dropped one of its two office buildings in Apsley – reported to have led to an annual saving of £1.8m.

In 2021 Farnham House and Robertson House, in Stevenage, were refurbished.

And that refurbishment, says the report, has created ‘ an office environment fit for the future that supports new ways of working’.

According to the proposals, staff could start to move out of County Hall in September (2023), in a process that would continue into 2025.

Marketing for future uses of County Hall would be expected to start in the summer (2023).

But no business case for County Hall is expected to be drawn up until next year. And that would be subject to future cabinet approval.