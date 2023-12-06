Plans to cut £432k from family support service agreed by Herts councillors

Revealed: The 25 family centre premises that will be de-designated

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

COUNCILLORS have agreed a package of measures designed to cut the costs of the family support service by £432,000 a year.

Currently the service operates from a network of ‘family centres’ across the county – offering advice and support for families with young children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But as part of the cost-cutting plans 25 of these ‘centres’ – said to be used mainly as office or storage space – will be ‘de-designated’, in a move that could cut costs by £250,000 a year.

Hertfordshire County Council

In addition there are plans to charge for some of the service’s group activities – which may include sessions such as rhyme time or ‘stay and play’ activities.

Council officials have already consulted on the plans – which are designed cut costs when the service is recommissioned.

And on Monday (December 4) they were agreed by a meeting of the council’s cabinet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the meeting executive member for children, young people and families Cllr Fiona Thomson stressed that the premises that were being ‘de-designated’ do not currently deliver services to families and ‘wouldn’t be appropriate for service delivery’.

And she said: “This is not about reducing the services that we deliver to families and that’s very important to highlight and to reassure residents.”

Meanwhile where there was charging for services, she also said there would be a policy for concessions.

Backing the proposals at the meeting of the cabinet, council leader Cllr Richard Roberts pointed to the need for the family centres. And he said that the changes would offer ‘a sustainable way forward’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We know, that post covid – in the way that we work, in the way we socialise, in the way that we interact – there is probably more need for family centres than ever before,” said Cllr Roberts.

“And preparing children, supporting families, to get ready for school is absolutely the right thing to do – and a real focus on that on those under five.

“So I welcome these deliberations. I know there is savings being made here. But I do think that for this future contract this gives us a solid sustainable way forward.”

Under the current contract the family support service operates a network of 71 family centres.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just 10 of these – one in each of the county’s 10 districts – are staffed between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday. And these will continue to operate as usual under the new plan.

The remaining 61 ‘family centre’ premises are currently only open when they are ‘in use’.

The 25 earmarked for de-designation are not used regularly for group events, because they are reported to be in the wrong place, too small or not accessible to families.

Galley Hill family centre, in Hemel Hempstead – which is said to be too small for groups – had been earmarked initially for closure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But in a change to the original plan, it will now remain as a family centre, due to the extensive use of the site by health visitors.

At the meeting of the cabinet, Cllr Thomson also highlighted a number of other recommended changes identified through the consultation.

She said they now included plans to look at a ‘single sign-up’ for family centre service users and continued work with families known to the service beyond a child’s fifth birthday.

Face to face delivery would remain the priority, she said – with some virtual provision being added because parents now want to be able to access face to face and online support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And public health nursing and the family support service would work together, she said, to ensure the family centre service is fully integrated – with a no wrong front door attitude to access.

She also said the service would have a key focus in supporting parents and carers whose children have special educational needs.

The current contract to deliver the family support service, councillors were told, will end in 24/25.

The 25 family centre premises that will be de-designated are:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barleyfields Family Centre; Tenterfield Family Centre; The Runway Family Centre; Three Parks Family Centre; Fleetville Family Centre; Strawberry Fields Family Centre; Bushey Mill Family Centre; Batford Family Centre; York Road Family Centre; Rickmansworth Family Centre; Chorleywood and Loudwater Family Centre; Great Wood Family Centre; Patk Street and St Stephens Family Centre; The Lanes Family Centre; Sunshine Family Centre; Ebury Family Centre; Ash Valley Family Centre; Abbots Langley Family Centre; Bluebell Family Centre; Lime Tree Family Centre; Lamer FieldsFamily Centre; Arlesdene Family Centre; Shenley Family Centre; Buttercups Family Centre; and Birchwood Family Centre.