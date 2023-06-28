Plans submitted to demolish large portion of Bobsleigh Inn Hotel and build 24 houses and 33 apartments

Plans have been submitted to demolish a large portion of the Bobsleigh Inn Hotel in Bovingdon and build 24 houses and 33 apartments.

Planning reference: 23/01538/MFA for the Bobsleigh Inn on Hempstead Road states the proposals to include demolition of existing buildings (other than front portion of hotel) and construction of 57 dwellings comprised of 24 houses and 33 apartments with associated landscaping, access and parking.

Here are latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (28th June 2023):

Planning applications

Reference: 23/01466/OUT

Address: 1 The Orchard Kings Langley WD4 8JR

Proposal: Conversion of existing building to create four dwellings

Reference: 23/01467/OUT

Address: 1 The Orchard Kings Langley WD4 8JR

Proposal: Conversion of existing building to create five dwellings

Reference: 23/01468/LDP

Address: 1 The Orchard Kings Langley WD4 8JR

Proposal: Insertion of two doors and internal layout changes

Reference: 23/01511/TPO

Address: Castle Campus Berkhamsted School Castle Street Berkhamsted

Proposal: Works to trees.

Reference: 23/01518/LBC

Address: The Trooper Trooper Road Aldbury Tring

Proposal: External openings to include infilling and formation of new openings, pizza flue and pergola.

Reference: 23/01530/FHA

Address: 1B Boxwell Road Berkhamsted HP4 3ET

Proposal: Single storey rear extension

Reference: 23/01543/FHA

Address: 1 Brakynbery Northchurch Berkhamsted

Proposal: Single storey extension to rear, window to the back of the garage.

Reference: 23/01544/LDP

Address: Stonydene Rucklers Lane Kings Langley

Proposal: Construction of a new barn.

Reference: 23/01545/ROC

Address: Tringford Piggeries Tringford Road Tring

Proposal: Variation of condition 5 (approved plans) attached to planning permission 4/00977/16/FUL (Change of use of barn to (c3) dwelling and associated works)

Reference: 23/01546/FHA

Address: 9 Nettleden Road North Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted

Proposal: Installation of bike shed behind hedge at front of property

Reference: 23/01547/FHA

Address: 4 St Davids Close Hemel Hempstead HP3 8LU

Proposal: Proposed single storey rear extension, conversion of garage to habitable space, first floor side extension, construction of new front canopy. Rendering of all external walls and renewal of roof tiles and alterations to fenestration.

Reference: 23/01548/FHA

Address: Meadow View Barn 21 Lendon Grove Gubblecote Tring

Proposal: Loft conversion with rear dormer window to rear roof slope. Velux windows to front and rear roof slope. Front porch canopy over entrance door

Reference: 23/01549/FHA

Address: 30 Queens Road Berkhamsted HP4 3HU

Proposal: Demolition of existing rear extension. Construction of part single-storey and part double-storey rear extension with associated internal alterations.

Reference: 23/01552/DRC

Address: Parker House Maylands Avenue Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Details as required by Condition 5 (Acoustic Fence) attached to planning permission 22/03304/MFA (Demolition of existing building and associated infrastructure and redevelopment to provide a single building for use classes E(g)(ii), E(g)(iii), B2 and B8 (applied flexibly) with associated access, parking, landscaping and ancillary development.)

Reference: 23/01554/LDP

Address: Green Acre Stoney Lane Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Part demolition of existing dwelling house and the construction of: single storey side extension, two storey rear extension, single storey rear extension and New outbuilding with gravel drive extended to provide access

Reference: 23/01555/FHA

Address: 54 Nettleden Road Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted

Proposal: Replacement windows and internal glazed screen to Listed Building and potting shed in curtilage of Listed Building.

Reference: 23/01556/LBC

Address: 54 Nettleden Road Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted

Proposal: Replacement windows and internal glazed screen to Listed Building and potting shed in curtilage of Listed Building.

Reference: 23/01557/RET

Address: Danebury 56 Station Road Tring

Proposal: Retention off 3no high level windows to eastern gable extension:

Reference: 23/01558/TCA

Address: 4 Toms Hill Close Aldbury Tring

Proposal: Felling of trees.

Reference: 23/01559/FHA

Address: 2 Miswell Cottages Icknield Way Tring

Proposal: Installation of Air Source Heat Pump

Reference: 23/01560/FHA

Address: 17 Marlin Close Berkhamsted HP4 3JX

Proposal: Single storey side and rear extension. Canopy over bay and front door. Dropped kerb and creation of parking bay to front

Reference: 23/01561/TPO

Address: 1 Valley Road Northchurch Berkhamsted