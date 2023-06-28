Plans submitted to demolish large portion of Bobsleigh Inn Hotel and build 24 houses and 33 apartments
Plans have been submitted to demolish a large portion of the Bobsleigh Inn Hotel in Bovingdon and build 24 houses and 33 apartments.
Planning reference: 23/01538/MFA for the Bobsleigh Inn on Hempstead Road states the proposals to include demolition of existing buildings (other than front portion of hotel) and construction of 57 dwellings comprised of 24 houses and 33 apartments with associated landscaping, access and parking.
Here are latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (28th June 2023):
Reference: 23/01466/OUT
Address: 1 The Orchard Kings Langley WD4 8JR
Proposal: Conversion of existing building to create four dwellings
Reference: 23/01467/OUT
Address: 1 The Orchard Kings Langley WD4 8JR
Proposal: Conversion of existing building to create five dwellings
Reference: 23/01468/LDP
Address: 1 The Orchard Kings Langley WD4 8JR
Proposal: Insertion of two doors and internal layout changes
Reference: 23/01511/TPO
Address: Castle Campus Berkhamsted School Castle Street Berkhamsted
Proposal: Works to trees.
Reference: 23/01518/LBC
Address: The Trooper Trooper Road Aldbury Tring
Proposal: External openings to include infilling and formation of new openings, pizza flue and pergola.
Reference: 23/01530/FHA
Address: 1B Boxwell Road Berkhamsted HP4 3ET
Proposal: Single storey rear extension
Reference: 23/01543/FHA
Address: 1 Brakynbery Northchurch Berkhamsted
Proposal: Single storey extension to rear, window to the back of the garage.
Reference: 23/01544/LDP
Address: Stonydene Rucklers Lane Kings Langley
Proposal: Construction of a new barn.
Reference: 23/01545/ROC
Address: Tringford Piggeries Tringford Road Tring
Proposal: Variation of condition 5 (approved plans) attached to planning permission 4/00977/16/FUL (Change of use of barn to (c3) dwelling and associated works)
Reference: 23/01546/FHA
Address: 9 Nettleden Road North Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted
Proposal: Installation of bike shed behind hedge at front of property
Reference: 23/01547/FHA
Address: 4 St Davids Close Hemel Hempstead HP3 8LU
Proposal: Proposed single storey rear extension, conversion of garage to habitable space, first floor side extension, construction of new front canopy. Rendering of all external walls and renewal of roof tiles and alterations to fenestration.
Reference: 23/01548/FHA
Address: Meadow View Barn 21 Lendon Grove Gubblecote Tring
Proposal: Loft conversion with rear dormer window to rear roof slope. Velux windows to front and rear roof slope. Front porch canopy over entrance door
Reference: 23/01549/FHA
Address: 30 Queens Road Berkhamsted HP4 3HU
Proposal: Demolition of existing rear extension. Construction of part single-storey and part double-storey rear extension with associated internal alterations.
Reference: 23/01552/DRC
Address: Parker House Maylands Avenue Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Details as required by Condition 5 (Acoustic Fence) attached to planning permission 22/03304/MFA (Demolition of existing building and associated infrastructure and redevelopment to provide a single building for use classes E(g)(ii), E(g)(iii), B2 and B8 (applied flexibly) with associated access, parking, landscaping and ancillary development.)
Reference: 23/01554/LDP
Address: Green Acre Stoney Lane Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Part demolition of existing dwelling house and the construction of: single storey side extension, two storey rear extension, single storey rear extension and New outbuilding with gravel drive extended to provide access
Reference: 23/01555/FHA
Address: 54 Nettleden Road Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted
Proposal: Replacement windows and internal glazed screen to Listed Building and potting shed in curtilage of Listed Building.
Reference: 23/01556/LBC
Address: 54 Nettleden Road Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted
Proposal: Replacement windows and internal glazed screen to Listed Building and potting shed in curtilage of Listed Building.
Reference: 23/01557/RET
Address: Danebury 56 Station Road Tring
Proposal: Retention off 3no high level windows to eastern gable extension:
Reference: 23/01558/TCA
Address: 4 Toms Hill Close Aldbury Tring
Proposal: Felling of trees.
Reference: 23/01559/FHA
Address: 2 Miswell Cottages Icknield Way Tring
Proposal: Installation of Air Source Heat Pump
Reference: 23/01560/FHA
Address: 17 Marlin Close Berkhamsted HP4 3JX
Proposal: Single storey side and rear extension. Canopy over bay and front door. Dropped kerb and creation of parking bay to front
Reference: 23/01561/TPO
Address: 1 Valley Road Northchurch Berkhamsted
Proposal: Works to trees