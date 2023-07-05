Plans submitted to demolish and replace Nora Grace Hall in Tring with new community centre
Here are latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (5th July 2023):
Reference: 23/00334/DPA
Address: 226 - 254 Marlowes Hemel Hempstead Herts
Proposal: Construction of two storey upwards extension with a maximum height of 17.15m
Reference: 23/00600/FUL
Address: Nora Grace Hall Faversham Close Tring Hertfordshire
Proposal: Demolition and replacement of Nora Grace Hall to provide a new community social center.
Reference: 23/01286/FHA
Address: 19 Mercury Walk Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 5PH
Proposal: Single storey rear extension
Reference: 23/01379/RET
Address: 6 Great Whites Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9LH
Proposal: Retention of Rear extension
Reference: 23/01392/FUL
Address: 101 White Hart Drive Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 4JN
Proposal: Subdivision of existing property into 2 properties (resubmission).
Reference: 23/01516/FUL
Address: Brickwall Cottage And The Annexe Frithsden Gardens Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Extensions to Brickwall Cottage and The Annexe.
Reference: 23/01517/LBC
Address: Brickwall Cottage Frithsden Gardens Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Extensions to Brickwall Cottage and The Annexe.
Reference: 23/01574/FHA
Address: 12A Castle Street Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2BQ
Proposal: Construction of outbuilding.
Reference: 23/01580/FHA
Address: Blackberry Barn Chapel End Lane Wilstone Tring
Proposal: Proposed installation of new window to ground floor WC
Reference: 23/01582/FUL
Address: Taylors Loft 1B Church Yard Tring Hertfordshire
Proposal: Change of use of office premises to single dwelling, change of windows & door, external step amendment and installation of sun tube to rear roof slope
Reference: 23/01599/FUL
Address: Woodside Icknield Way Tring Hertfordshire
Proposal: Demolition of existing bungalow and construction of new dwelling as well as construction of garden annexe
Reference: 23/01600/LDE
Address: 56 Lockers Park Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 1TJ
Proposal: Construction of store, double garage, green house and swimming pool
Reference: 23/01601/FHA
Address: 2 Bovingdon Green Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Part single part 2 storey rear extension
Reference: 23/01603/FUL
Address: Oakwood Sheethanger Lane Felden Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Construction of agricultural storage building
Reference: 23/01604/FHA
Address: 8 Windmill Way Tring Hertfordshire HP23 4HQ
Proposal: Proposed single-storey front porch infill extension and single storey dual-pitch rear extension with associate internal alterations and landscaping. Installation of rooflights to existing roof.
Reference: 23/01605/LDP
Address: 54 Longfield Road Tring Hertfordshire HP23 4DF
Proposal: Addition of rear dormer and front roof window.
Reference: 23/01606/FHA
Address: 14 Toms Croft Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 4LL
Proposal: Single storey side and rear extension
Reference: 23/01607/FHA
Address: 47 Highfield Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2DD
Proposal: Single storey rear extension and alterations to fenestration
Reference: 23/01608/LBC
Address: 47 Highfield Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2DD
Proposal: Single storey rear extension and alterations to fenestration
Reference: 23/01609/LBC
Address: Alpha Chiropractic Clinic 81 Marlowes Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: New door in rear elevation and creation of staircase, internal alterations to facilitate self-containment of first floor, secondary glazing to the windows fronting Marlowes and new signage on either side of existing front door.
Reference: 23/01613/FUL
Address: Alpha Chiropractic Clinic 81 Marlowes Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: New gates and railings, creation of parking area, insertion of door in rear elevation and creation of staircase, internal alterations to facilitate self-containment of first floor and new signage on either side of existing front door.
Reference: 23/01614/ADV
Address: Alpha Chiropractic Clinic 81 Marlowes Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: New signage on either side of existing front door
Reference: 23/01615/TPO
Address: British Natural History Museum Akeman Street Tring Hertfordshire
Proposal: Works to trees.
Reference: 23/01616/FUL
Address: Aurora Hair And Beauty 72 London Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Proposed construction of residential studio at the rear of the building
Reference: 23/01617/FHA
Address: 3 Kitsbury Terrace Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 3EE
Proposal: Single storey side return
Reference: 23/01618/FHA
Address: 63 South Park Gardens Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 1HZ
Proposal: Loft conversion including new rear dormer, front Velux rooflights and relocation of solar panels.
Reference: 23/01620/NMA
Address: 21 Hall Park Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2NU
Proposal: Removal of window and addition of window in different location
Reference: 23/01622/TCA
Address: Boarders St Johns House Chesham Road Berkhamsted
Proposal: Works to trees.
Reference: 23/01624/NMA
Address: 21 Hall Park Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2NU
Proposal: Non-Material amendment to planning permission (22/00373/FHA) (Single storey side/rear extension with loft conversion)
Reference: 23/01626/FHA
Address: Copper Beech 12 Fox Close Wigginton Tring
Proposal: Part two storey, part single storey rear and front extensions
Reference: 23/01627/TCA
Address: Corner Cottage Kings Lane Chipperfield Kings Langley
Proposal: Works to trees (felling)
Reference: 23/01630/LDP
Address: 43 South Hill Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 1JB
Proposal: Loft conversion with rear dormer window. Front velux windows windows. Storm porch.