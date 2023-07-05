Plans submitted to demolish and replace Nora Grace Hall in Tring with new community centre

Here are latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (5th July 2023):

Reference: 23/00334/DPA

Address: 226 - 254 Marlowes Hemel Hempstead Herts

Proposal: Construction of two storey upwards extension with a maximum height of 17.15m

Reference: 23/00600/FUL

Address: Nora Grace Hall Faversham Close Tring Hertfordshire

Proposal: Demolition and replacement of Nora Grace Hall to provide a new community social center.

Reference: 23/01286/FHA

Address: 19 Mercury Walk Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 5PH

Proposal: Single storey rear extension

Reference: 23/01379/RET

Address: 6 Great Whites Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9LH

Proposal: Retention of Rear extension

Reference: 23/01392/FUL

Address: 101 White Hart Drive Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 4JN

Proposal: Subdivision of existing property into 2 properties (resubmission).

Reference: 23/01516/FUL

Address: Brickwall Cottage And The Annexe Frithsden Gardens Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Extensions to Brickwall Cottage and The Annexe.

Reference: 23/01517/LBC

Address: Brickwall Cottage Frithsden Gardens Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Extensions to Brickwall Cottage and The Annexe.

Reference: 23/01574/FHA

Address: 12A Castle Street Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2BQ

Proposal: Construction of outbuilding.

Reference: 23/01580/FHA

Address: Blackberry Barn Chapel End Lane Wilstone Tring

Proposal: Proposed installation of new window to ground floor WC

Reference: 23/01582/FUL

Address: Taylors Loft 1B Church Yard Tring Hertfordshire

Proposal: Change of use of office premises to single dwelling, change of windows & door, external step amendment and installation of sun tube to rear roof slope

Reference: 23/01599/FUL

Address: Woodside Icknield Way Tring Hertfordshire

Proposal: Demolition of existing bungalow and construction of new dwelling as well as construction of garden annexe

Reference: 23/01600/LDE

Address: 56 Lockers Park Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 1TJ

Proposal: Construction of store, double garage, green house and swimming pool

Reference: 23/01601/FHA

Address: 2 Bovingdon Green Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Part single part 2 storey rear extension

Reference: 23/01603/FUL

Address: Oakwood Sheethanger Lane Felden Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Construction of agricultural storage building

Reference: 23/01604/FHA

Address: 8 Windmill Way Tring Hertfordshire HP23 4HQ

Proposal: Proposed single-storey front porch infill extension and single storey dual-pitch rear extension with associate internal alterations and landscaping. Installation of rooflights to existing roof.

Reference: 23/01605/LDP

Address: 54 Longfield Road Tring Hertfordshire HP23 4DF

Proposal: Addition of rear dormer and front roof window.

Reference: 23/01606/FHA

Address: 14 Toms Croft Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 4LL

Proposal: Single storey side and rear extension

Reference: 23/01607/FHA

Address: 47 Highfield Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2DD

Proposal: Single storey rear extension and alterations to fenestration

Reference: 23/01608/LBC

Address: 47 Highfield Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2DD

Proposal: Single storey rear extension and alterations to fenestration

Reference: 23/01609/LBC

Address: Alpha Chiropractic Clinic 81 Marlowes Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: New door in rear elevation and creation of staircase, internal alterations to facilitate self-containment of first floor, secondary glazing to the windows fronting Marlowes and new signage on either side of existing front door.

Reference: 23/01613/FUL

Address: Alpha Chiropractic Clinic 81 Marlowes Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: New gates and railings, creation of parking area, insertion of door in rear elevation and creation of staircase, internal alterations to facilitate self-containment of first floor and new signage on either side of existing front door.

Reference: 23/01614/ADV

Address: Alpha Chiropractic Clinic 81 Marlowes Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: New signage on either side of existing front door

Reference: 23/01615/TPO

Address: British Natural History Museum Akeman Street Tring Hertfordshire

Proposal: Works to trees.

Reference: 23/01616/FUL

Address: Aurora Hair And Beauty 72 London Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Proposed construction of residential studio at the rear of the building

Reference: 23/01617/FHA

Address: 3 Kitsbury Terrace Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 3EE

Proposal: Single storey side return

Reference: 23/01618/FHA

Address: 63 South Park Gardens Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 1HZ

Proposal: Loft conversion including new rear dormer, front Velux rooflights and relocation of solar panels.

Reference: 23/01620/NMA

Address: 21 Hall Park Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2NU

Proposal: Removal of window and addition of window in different location

Reference: 23/01622/TCA

Address: Boarders St Johns House Chesham Road Berkhamsted

Proposal: Works to trees.

Reference: 23/01624/NMA

Address: 21 Hall Park Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2NU

Proposal: Non-Material amendment to planning permission (22/00373/FHA) (Single storey side/rear extension with loft conversion)

Reference: 23/01626/FHA

Address: Copper Beech 12 Fox Close Wigginton Tring

Proposal: Part two storey, part single storey rear and front extensions

Reference: 23/01627/TCA

Address: Corner Cottage Kings Lane Chipperfield Kings Langley

Proposal: Works to trees (felling)

Reference: 23/01630/LDP

Address: 43 South Hill Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 1JB