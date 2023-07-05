News you can trust since 1858
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle

Plans submitted to demolish and replace Nora Grace Hall in Tring with new community centre

Here are the list of planning applications made across Dacorum this week
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Jul 2023, 12:58 BST- 3 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 13:02 BST

Here are latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (5th July 2023):

Reference: 23/00334/DPA

Address: 226 - 254 Marlowes Hemel Hempstead Herts

Planning applicationsPlanning applications
Planning applications
Most Popular

Proposal: Construction of two storey upwards extension with a maximum height of 17.15m

Reference: 23/00600/FUL

Address: Nora Grace Hall Faversham Close Tring Hertfordshire

Proposal: Demolition and replacement of Nora Grace Hall to provide a new community social center.

Reference: 23/01286/FHA

Address: 19 Mercury Walk Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 5PH

Proposal: Single storey rear extension

Reference: 23/01379/RET

Address: 6 Great Whites Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9LH

Proposal: Retention of Rear extension

Reference: 23/01392/FUL

Address: 101 White Hart Drive Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 4JN

Proposal: Subdivision of existing property into 2 properties (resubmission).

Reference: 23/01516/FUL

Address: Brickwall Cottage And The Annexe Frithsden Gardens Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Extensions to Brickwall Cottage and The Annexe.

Reference: 23/01517/LBC

Address: Brickwall Cottage Frithsden Gardens Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Extensions to Brickwall Cottage and The Annexe.

Reference: 23/01574/FHA

Address: 12A Castle Street Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2BQ

Proposal: Construction of outbuilding.

Reference: 23/01580/FHA

Address: Blackberry Barn Chapel End Lane Wilstone Tring

Proposal: Proposed installation of new window to ground floor WC

Reference: 23/01582/FUL

Address: Taylors Loft 1B Church Yard Tring Hertfordshire

Proposal: Change of use of office premises to single dwelling, change of windows & door, external step amendment and installation of sun tube to rear roof slope

Reference: 23/01599/FUL

Address: Woodside Icknield Way Tring Hertfordshire

Proposal: Demolition of existing bungalow and construction of new dwelling as well as construction of garden annexe

Reference: 23/01600/LDE

Address: 56 Lockers Park Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 1TJ

Proposal: Construction of store, double garage, green house and swimming pool

Reference: 23/01601/FHA

Address: 2 Bovingdon Green Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Part single part 2 storey rear extension

Reference: 23/01603/FUL

Address: Oakwood Sheethanger Lane Felden Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Construction of agricultural storage building

Reference: 23/01604/FHA

Address: 8 Windmill Way Tring Hertfordshire HP23 4HQ

Proposal: Proposed single-storey front porch infill extension and single storey dual-pitch rear extension with associate internal alterations and landscaping. Installation of rooflights to existing roof.

Reference: 23/01605/LDP

Address: 54 Longfield Road Tring Hertfordshire HP23 4DF

Proposal: Addition of rear dormer and front roof window.

Reference: 23/01606/FHA

Address: 14 Toms Croft Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 4LL

Proposal: Single storey side and rear extension

Reference: 23/01607/FHA

Address: 47 Highfield Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2DD

Proposal: Single storey rear extension and alterations to fenestration

Reference: 23/01608/LBC

Address: 47 Highfield Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2DD

Proposal: Single storey rear extension and alterations to fenestration

Reference: 23/01609/LBC

Address: Alpha Chiropractic Clinic 81 Marlowes Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: New door in rear elevation and creation of staircase, internal alterations to facilitate self-containment of first floor, secondary glazing to the windows fronting Marlowes and new signage on either side of existing front door.

Reference: 23/01613/FUL

Address: Alpha Chiropractic Clinic 81 Marlowes Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: New gates and railings, creation of parking area, insertion of door in rear elevation and creation of staircase, internal alterations to facilitate self-containment of first floor and new signage on either side of existing front door.

Reference: 23/01614/ADV

Address: Alpha Chiropractic Clinic 81 Marlowes Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: New signage on either side of existing front door

Reference: 23/01615/TPO

Address: British Natural History Museum Akeman Street Tring Hertfordshire

Proposal: Works to trees.

Reference: 23/01616/FUL

Address: Aurora Hair And Beauty 72 London Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Proposed construction of residential studio at the rear of the building

Reference: 23/01617/FHA

Address: 3 Kitsbury Terrace Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 3EE

Proposal: Single storey side return

Reference: 23/01618/FHA

Address: 63 South Park Gardens Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 1HZ

Proposal: Loft conversion including new rear dormer, front Velux rooflights and relocation of solar panels.

Reference: 23/01620/NMA

Address: 21 Hall Park Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2NU

Proposal: Removal of window and addition of window in different location

Reference: 23/01622/TCA

Address: Boarders St Johns House Chesham Road Berkhamsted

Proposal: Works to trees.

Reference: 23/01624/NMA

Address: 21 Hall Park Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2NU

Proposal: Non-Material amendment to planning permission (22/00373/FHA) (Single storey side/rear extension with loft conversion)

Reference: 23/01626/FHA

Address: Copper Beech 12 Fox Close Wigginton Tring

Proposal: Part two storey, part single storey rear and front extensions

Reference: 23/01627/TCA

Address: Corner Cottage Kings Lane Chipperfield Kings Langley

Proposal: Works to trees (felling)

Reference: 23/01630/LDP

Address: 43 South Hill Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 1JB

Proposal: Loft conversion with rear dormer window. Front velux windows windows. Storm porch.

Related topics:Hemel Hempstead