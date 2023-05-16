Plans submitted for makeover and extension of popular McDonald's drive-thru in Hemel Hempstead
A full list of planning applications made across Dacorum this week
Plans have been submitted for a makeover and extension of a popular McDonald's drive-thru in Hemel Hempstead.
Proposals under the reference: 23/01089/DRC have been submitted to Dacorum Borough Council for changes to the McDonald's restaurant at Jarman Way in Hemel.
If approved, the restaurant will be refurbished, electric vehicle charging stations will be installed and the drive-thru booths reaplced.
There will also be changes to elevations with extensions totalling 48 square metres.
Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (May 10th 2023):
Reference: 22/01265/FHA
Address: 36 Tring Road Long Marston Tring
Proposal: Replacement of front door
Reference: 22/01266/LBC
Address: 36 Tring Road Long Marston Tring
Proposal: Replacement of front door
Reference: 23/00657/FHA
Address: 6 Osbourne Avenue Kings Langley WD4 8DB
Proposal: Extension of existing dropped kerb.
Reference: 23/00856/FUL
Address: 230 Marlowes Hemel Hempstead HP1 1BJ
Proposal: Replacement of existing white framed, single glazed windows with white framed, double glazed, uPCV windows on the front and rear.
Application site is inclusive of 230-254 (Evens)
Reference: 23/00886/DRC
Address: Plot 3, Former Fairydell Farm Rucklers Lane Kings Langley
Proposal: Details as required by Condition 4 ( Remediation statement) attached to planning permission 21/01697/ROC (Variation of Condition 2 (Approved Plans) Attached to Planning Permission 19/02791/FUL (Redevelopment of existing buildings to provide 4 No. dwellings, parking and associated works.)
Reference: 23/01007/FHA
Address: 1 Great Road Hemel Hempstead HP2 5LB
Proposal: Dropped Kerb
Reference: 23/01011/FHA
Address: The Farriers River Hill Flamstead St Albans
Proposal: Conversion of garage to gym and office
Reference: 23/01072/DRC
Address: High End Barn Church Road Puttenham Tring
Proposal: Details required by condition 2 (Additional details ) attached to plannng permission 22/03515/FHA and 22/03516/LBC - Glazed link extension from the single storey section of the main building to the single storey guest annexe.
Reference: 23/01083/FUL
Address: Huntsmoor Stoney Lane Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Proposed single storey 2 bedroom dwelling with demolition of existing ancillary outbuildings. New access and associated landscaping works. (Amended sceme).
Reference: 23/01084/FHA
Address: 142 Chaulden Lane Hemel Hempstead HP1 2BT
Proposal: Dormer Loft Conversion
Reference: 23/01085/TPO
Address: 4 Chestnut Close Potten End Berkhamsted
Proposal: Works to T1 - T5 (felling)
Reference: 23/01088/ART
Address: Markyate Cell Markyate Park Dunstable Road Markyate
Proposal: Article 4 Cell Park Markyate
Reference: 23/01092/ART
Address: Street Record Marlowes Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Hemel Hempstead Town Centre Article 4 Confirmed 20.11.2021
Reference: 23/01093/TCA
Address: 42 Cross Oak Road Berkhamsted HP4 3HZ
Proposal: Fell and works to trees
Reference: 23/01094/FHA
Address: 11 Abel Close Hemel Hempstead HP2 4BL
Proposal: Single storey rear extension and single storey front porch
Reference: 23/01095/FHA
Address: 6 Hilmay Drive Hemel Hempstead HP1 1TZ
Proposal: Single storey rear extension and first floor front extension
Reference: 23/01097/NMA
Address: 40 Orchard Avenue Berkhamsted HP4 3LG
Proposal: Non material amendment to planning permission 20/00054/FHA (Side and rear 2 story extension in replacement of ground floor side extension & rear conservatory)
Reference: 23/01099/CWC
Address: 40 Old Crabtree Lane Hemel Hempstead HP2 4EX
Proposal: Confirmation conditions on the planning permission dated 19 December 2016 (application 4/03443/16/FUL) have been adhered to
Reference: 23/01100/LDP
Address: 32 Oakwood Berkhamsted HP4 3NQ
Proposal: Single storey rear extension with 2 rooflights
Reference: 23/01101/TCA
Address: Park View Cottage 210 High Street Berkhamsted
Proposal: Fell Sycamore tree
Reference: 23/01102/ADV
Address: Prime 196 High Street Berkhamsted
Proposal: 1 sign for entrance text and logo (halo illuminated) and 1 non illuminated projection sign, 1 set of 8 non illuminated planters and 1 internally illuminated menu totem.
Reference: 23/01108/LBC
Address: Prime 196 High Street Berkhamsted
Proposal: 1 sign for entrance text and logo (halo illuminated) and 1 non illuminated projection sign, 1 set of 8 non illuminated planters and 1 internally illuminated menu totem.