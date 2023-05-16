Plans submitted for makeover and extension of popular McDonald's drive-thru in Hemel Hempstead

Plans have been submitted for a makeover and extension of a popular McDonald's drive-thru in Hemel Hempstead.

Proposals under the reference: 23/01089/DRC have been submitted to Dacorum Borough Council for changes to the McDonald's restaurant at Jarman Way in Hemel.

If approved, the restaurant will be refurbished, electric vehicle charging stations will be installed and the drive-thru booths reaplced.

There will also be changes to elevations with extensions totalling 48 square metres.

Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (May 10th 2023):

Reference: 22/01265/FHA

Address: 36 Tring Road Long Marston Tring

Proposal: Replacement of front door

Reference: 22/01266/LBC

Address: 36 Tring Road Long Marston Tring

Proposal: Replacement of front door

Reference: 23/00657/FHA

Address: 6 Osbourne Avenue Kings Langley WD4 8DB

Proposal: Extension of existing dropped kerb.

Reference: 23/00856/FUL

Address: 230 Marlowes Hemel Hempstead HP1 1BJ

Proposal: Replacement of existing white framed, single glazed windows with white framed, double glazed, uPCV windows on the front and rear.

Application site is inclusive of 230-254 (Evens)

Reference: 23/00886/DRC

Address: Plot 3, Former Fairydell Farm Rucklers Lane Kings Langley

Proposal: Details as required by Condition 4 ( Remediation statement) attached to planning permission 21/01697/ROC (Variation of Condition 2 (Approved Plans) Attached to Planning Permission 19/02791/FUL (Redevelopment of existing buildings to provide 4 No. dwellings, parking and associated works.)

Reference: 23/01007/FHA

Address: 1 Great Road Hemel Hempstead HP2 5LB

Proposal: Dropped Kerb

Reference: 23/01011/FHA

Address: The Farriers River Hill Flamstead St Albans

Proposal: Conversion of garage to gym and office

Reference: 23/01072/DRC

Address: High End Barn Church Road Puttenham Tring

Proposal: Details required by condition 2 (Additional details ) attached to plannng permission 22/03515/FHA and 22/03516/LBC - Glazed link extension from the single storey section of the main building to the single storey guest annexe.

Reference: 23/01083/FUL

Address: Huntsmoor Stoney Lane Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Proposed single storey 2 bedroom dwelling with demolition of existing ancillary outbuildings. New access and associated landscaping works. (Amended sceme).

Reference: 23/01084/FHA

Address: 142 Chaulden Lane Hemel Hempstead HP1 2BT

Proposal: Dormer Loft Conversion

Reference: 23/01085/TPO

Address: 4 Chestnut Close Potten End Berkhamsted

Proposal: Works to T1 - T5 (felling)

Reference: 23/01088/ART

Address: Markyate Cell Markyate Park Dunstable Road Markyate

Proposal: Article 4 Cell Park Markyate

Reference: 23/01092/ART

Address: Street Record Marlowes Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Hemel Hempstead Town Centre Article 4 Confirmed 20.11.2021

Reference: 23/01093/TCA

Address: 42 Cross Oak Road Berkhamsted HP4 3HZ

Proposal: Fell and works to trees

Reference: 23/01094/FHA

Address: 11 Abel Close Hemel Hempstead HP2 4BL

Proposal: Single storey rear extension and single storey front porch

Reference: 23/01095/FHA

Address: 6 Hilmay Drive Hemel Hempstead HP1 1TZ

Proposal: Single storey rear extension and first floor front extension

Reference: 23/01097/NMA

Address: 40 Orchard Avenue Berkhamsted HP4 3LG

Proposal: Non material amendment to planning permission 20/00054/FHA (Side and rear 2 story extension in replacement of ground floor side extension & rear conservatory)

Reference: 23/01099/CWC

Address: 40 Old Crabtree Lane Hemel Hempstead HP2 4EX

Proposal: Confirmation conditions on the planning permission dated 19 December 2016 (application 4/03443/16/FUL) have been adhered to

Reference: 23/01100/LDP

Address: 32 Oakwood Berkhamsted HP4 3NQ

Proposal: Single storey rear extension with 2 rooflights

Reference: 23/01101/TCA

Address: Park View Cottage 210 High Street Berkhamsted

Proposal: Fell Sycamore tree

Reference: 23/01102/ADV

Address: Prime 196 High Street Berkhamsted

Proposal: 1 sign for entrance text and logo (halo illuminated) and 1 non illuminated projection sign, 1 set of 8 non illuminated planters and 1 internally illuminated menu totem.

Reference: 23/01108/LBC

Address: Prime 196 High Street Berkhamsted