Here are the list of planning applications made across Dacorum this week
Plans for the second phase of a 600-home development in Hemel have been amended and proposals have been submitted for an eight-classroom teaching block at a school in the town.
Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (May 3rd 2023):
Reference: 23/00862/FHA
Address: 15 Glebe Close Hemel Hempstead HP3 9PA
Proposal: Convert garage into a Study/WC and build double storey front extension and single storey side extension
Reference: 23/01026/FHA
Address: Beech Corner The Grovells Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted
Proposal: Installation of new patio doors and rooflights and removal of chimney as part of alteration and refurbishment works.
Reference: 23/01028/FHA
Address: Moonfleet Frithsden Copse Potten End Berkhamsted
Proposal: Construction of a garage
Reference: 23/01035/NMA
Address: Spencer's Park Phase 2 Land Between Three Cherry Trees Lane And Cherry Tree Lane Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Non material amendment to planning permission 4/02539/16/MOA (Outline planning application to include up to 600 dwellings (c3), land for primary school (d1), land for local centre uses (a1,a3,a4,a5,d1,d2), land for up to 7,500 square metres of employment uses (b1,b2,b8), landscaping, open space and play areas, associated infrastructure, drainage and ancillary works, new roundabout access off three cherry trees lane, new priority junction off three cherry trees lane, new vehicular access to spencer's park phase 1 and an emergency access to the employment land off cherry tree lane. Detailed approval is sought for access arrangement only, with all other matters reserved)
Reference: 23/01043/DRC
Address: Adeyfield School Longlands Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Details as required by condition 6 (Green Travel Plan) attached to planning permission 20/03599/FUL (Construction of a two storey, 8 classroom detached teaching block, with associated facilities and amenities.)
Reference: 23/01044/FHA
Address: Talkhouse Park Street Berkhamsted
Proposal: Single storey rear extension, and demolition of existing conservatory.
Reference: 23/01047/DRC
Address: Braydene High Street Green Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Details as required by conditions 9 (Contamination report) and 10 (Remediation statement) attached to planning permission 22/02629/FUL (Construction of four dwelling houses including amenity space and parking.)
Reference: 23/01048/FHA
Address: 54 Longfield Road Tring
Proposal: Side extension to ground floor. Alterations to ground floor roof and addition of roof lights. Dormer to rear and dormer to front of property. New windows and removal of chimney stack.
Reference: 23/01049/TCA
Address: Field Cottage Piccotts End Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Works to tree.
Reference: 23/01053/LDP
Address: 7 Latimer Close Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Garage conversion. Replacement of garage door with brickwork and windows. Additional window to side elevation.
Reference: 23/01054/FHA
Address: 21 Fantail Lane Tring
Proposal: Two storey side extension, part single storey and part two storey rear extension.
Reference: 23/01056/LDP
Address: Wingletang Bulstrode Lane Felden Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Construction of 5no Outbuildings which are incidental to the enjoyment of the dwelling.
Reference: 23/01058/FHA
Address: Wyndcliffe Shootersway Lane Berkhamsted
Proposal: New front porch canopy, new link roof and side door canopy, replacement swimming pool building, adding pitched roofs to the swimming plant and changing rooms, and providing a rear extension to the existing garage.
Reference: 23/01062/FHA
Address: 2 Thomas Gardens Tring
Proposal: Two storey rear extension