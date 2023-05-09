Plans for the second phase of a 600-home development in Hemel have been amended and proposals have been submitted for an eight-classroom teaching block at a school in the town.

Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (May 3rd 2023):

Reference: 23/00862/FHA

Planning applications

Address: 15 Glebe Close Hemel Hempstead HP3 9PA

Proposal: Convert garage into a Study/WC and build double storey front extension and single storey side extension

Reference: 23/01026/FHA

Address: Beech Corner The Grovells Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted

Proposal: Installation of new patio doors and rooflights and removal of chimney as part of alteration and refurbishment works.

Reference: 23/01028/FHA

Address: Moonfleet Frithsden Copse Potten End Berkhamsted

Proposal: Construction of a garage

Reference: 23/01035/NMA

Address: Spencer's Park Phase 2 Land Between Three Cherry Trees Lane And Cherry Tree Lane Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Non material amendment to planning permission 4/02539/16/MOA (Outline planning application to include up to 600 dwellings (c3), land for primary school (d1), land for local centre uses (a1,a3,a4,a5,d1,d2), land for up to 7,500 square metres of employment uses (b1,b2,b8), landscaping, open space and play areas, associated infrastructure, drainage and ancillary works, new roundabout access off three cherry trees lane, new priority junction off three cherry trees lane, new vehicular access to spencer's park phase 1 and an emergency access to the employment land off cherry tree lane. Detailed approval is sought for access arrangement only, with all other matters reserved)

Reference: 23/01043/DRC

Address: Adeyfield School Longlands Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Details as required by condition 6 (Green Travel Plan) attached to planning permission 20/03599/FUL (Construction of a two storey, 8 classroom detached teaching block, with associated facilities and amenities.)

Reference: 23/01044/FHA

Address: Talkhouse Park Street Berkhamsted

Proposal: Single storey rear extension, and demolition of existing conservatory.

Reference: 23/01047/DRC

Address: Braydene High Street Green Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Details as required by conditions 9 (Contamination report) and 10 (Remediation statement) attached to planning permission 22/02629/FUL (Construction of four dwelling houses including amenity space and parking.)

Reference: 23/01048/FHA

Address: 54 Longfield Road Tring

Proposal: Side extension to ground floor. Alterations to ground floor roof and addition of roof lights. Dormer to rear and dormer to front of property. New windows and removal of chimney stack.

Reference: 23/01049/TCA

Address: Field Cottage Piccotts End Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Works to tree.

Reference: 23/01053/LDP

Address: 7 Latimer Close Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Garage conversion. Replacement of garage door with brickwork and windows. Additional window to side elevation.

Reference: 23/01054/FHA

Address: 21 Fantail Lane Tring

Proposal: Two storey side extension, part single storey and part two storey rear extension.

Reference: 23/01056/LDP

Address: Wingletang Bulstrode Lane Felden Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Construction of 5no Outbuildings which are incidental to the enjoyment of the dwelling.

Reference: 23/01058/FHA

Address: Wyndcliffe Shootersway Lane Berkhamsted

Proposal: New front porch canopy, new link roof and side door canopy, replacement swimming pool building, adding pitched roofs to the swimming plant and changing rooms, and providing a rear extension to the existing garage.

Reference: 23/01062/FHA

Address: 2 Thomas Gardens Tring