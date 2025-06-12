Plans for County Hall to be sold for ‘alternative’ uses to be discussed

Plans for the sale of Hertfordshire County Hall will be discussed at next week’s resources & performance cabinet panel, including opening up its potential uses.

In July 2023, Herts County Council’s cabinet agreed to relocate most services to the Stevenage campus, while keeping council meetings and civic operations at the front of County Hall in Pegs Lane, Hertford.

Since then, County Hall has been marketed for sale, primarily as an employment site.

But after attracting little interest, councillors will discuss marketing the site for alternative purposes at the next resources & performance cabinet panel on Thursday, June 19.

A report prepared by the council’s strategic assets manager James Barber stated: “Since September 2023, County Hall has been marketed for sale or lease for employment uses. There has been limited market interest for use of the site for employment activities, and so it is proposed that the site be marketed for alternative uses.

“There is ongoing work to relocate those operations that remain at County Hall. Considering the ambitions of the new administration, this work now includes the relocation of the democratic meetings to Stevenage Campus.

“Given the plans to relocate additional member spaces, including the council chamber, there is less of a requirement for the County Council to retain space at County Hall. Therefore, it is recommended that the marketing for alternative uses covers the entire site, including those spaces in the front part of the old building currently used for member meetings.

“There has been a recent decision by East Herts District Council (EHDC) following a nomination by interested parties to designate the cricket pitch and woodland at County Hall as an asset of community value. As part of this allocation, the County Council will need to follow the formal processes in place for these types of assets which includes notifications of the intended future sale and potential moratorium periods.

“The final decision on the future of the County Hall site will be the subject of a separate cabinet decision once the marketing exercise has completed and any preferred disposal strategy and potential bidders identified.”

According to Savills listing, the original Grade II listed County Hall building was constructed in 1939, with modern sections added in the 1970s, and measures 3,000 to 200,000 sq ft. The multi-story car park is to be included in any letting on a part or whole basis.

The document adds: “EHDC has confirmed that the Council can also now begin to market County Hall for alternative uses. Savills and Walter Cooper Surveyors have been appointed as joint marketing agents for the site.

“The July 2023 Cabinet decision included an ambition to retain a democratic presence at County Hall in the front part of the ‘Old Building’. Given the new administration’s direction to relocate further member activities, including the council chamber to Stevenage, this space is less likely to be required.

“It is therefore recommended that the front part of the old building is included in the marketing alongside the wider site. However, given that the old building is Grade II* listed, and the front part contains many of the most significant heritage features, bidders will be expected to demonstrate that their proposals consider fully the long-term viability of the space and protect its built heritage.

“The County Council is obliged to get best consideration for its assets. Bidders will be invited to prepare proposals for the site, and this should include both financial information and their strategy for securing planning permission for the intended use. In addition to a consideration of built heritage, bidders will be made aware of the East Hertfordshire Local Plan policies on sustainable development, and that the County Council is a signatory to the Hertfordshire Development Quality Charter.”